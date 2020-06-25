Max Nisen: States don’t need new lockdowns

The most potentially reassuring news is that that the death rate from COVID-19 in the four states with the largest new outbreaks is holding steady. This may be because of improving treatment, broader testing that catches cases early when they’re easier to manage and widespread precautions that protect those most at risk, including the elderly. On the other hand, it may simply reflect the fact that death rates are a lagging indicator. It takes time to develop a COVID infection severe enough to require intensive care, and the sickest patients often spend weeks on ventilators. Many of this week’s deaths stemmed from infections that happened last month.

Governors should understand that they can lower their case rates without locking down their economies if they pay attention to what experts have observed about COVID-19 contagion: Well-spaced outdoor activities appear to pose little risk. People don’t seem to easily pick up the virus from food or surfaces that others have touched. But the disease spreads readily among people who engage in prolonged close contact in crowded and poorly ventilated spaces. So it’s possible to limit transmission by restricting crowds and calling for social distancing indoors. People who stand just one meter (a little over three feet) away from others stand a drastically lower chance of infection than those who get closer, and the risk decreases further with greater distance.