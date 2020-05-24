McFeatters: It’s time for year-round education in the US

The only formal education millions of Americans will get is what they learn in grade and high school and maybe trade school. We have a duty to make education as comprehensive as we can.

With education in complete turmoil because of COVID-19, now is the best time to discuss what is wrong with our education system and decide to fix it. Now, with millions of students struggling with inadequate online courses, with others not even able to do that and with most of them unable to continue school until the end of summer, if then, now is when we should plan what comes next. Who knows how virulent the second wave of the coronavirus will be.

Millions of parents would be ecstatic with year-round schools. They would no longer have to scramble during the summer to find affordable activities or day care.

Vacations could be staggered. Camps would have to adjust to different schedules. Perhaps schools and camps could work in tandem. Few families take three-month vacations.

Teacher union opposition could be overcome with planning, if teachers were paid fairly. Professional development shouldn’t take three months.

Many schools in hot summer climates would have to be air conditioned. Low-income children whose only get fed at school could eat well for 12 months, not just nine.