McFeatters: The good, the bad and the ugly amid coronavirus pandemic

As we teeter on the edge of economic collapse with the worst pandemic in a century likely to get much worse, we are seeing the good, the bad and the ugly. In spades.

Good. Some supermarkets have set aside times for seniors to shop so they are not exposed to possible COVID-19 carried by the young and unsuspecting. Millions of people are working long, difficult hours to help others.

Bad. The governor of Ohio and his public health director arbitrarily shut down voting late the night before the primary despite a judge’s order prohibiting the move. (Voting proceeded in Florida, Illinois and Arizona.)

Ugly. Officials are squabbling among themselves about what to do, such as the governor of New York and the mayor of New York City carrying their long-standing feud into the open over whether the city of 8.6 million sleepless people should shelter in place (a total shutdown).

Good. Protective items such as hand sanitizer and masks are being donated to medical personnel by those who don’t need them.

Bad. Supplies are in frighteningly short supply.

Ugly. Some people have been hoarding protective gear to charge others excessive prices.