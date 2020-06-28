McGough: A helpful Ford idea for Biden: Choose an apolitical attorney general
0 comments

McGough: A helpful Ford idea for Biden: Choose an apolitical attorney general

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael McGough

As the Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr continues to be accused of doing President Donald Trump’s dirty work, former Vice President Joe Biden has an opportunity. He should make rehabilitating the image of the department a major theme of his campaign and, if elected, his administration.

In doing so, Biden should look to the example of a former president who served in the aftermath of Watergate — a scandal that saw John Mitchell, who had served as President Richard Nixon’s attorney general before resigning to head Nixon’s reelection committee, sentenced to prison.

The president I have in mind is not Jimmy Carter, who was elected in 1976 after promising a government as good as the people. During his campaign Carter proposed taking the attorney general out of politics and prescribing a term of six years. But that idea went nowhere.

No, the president whose example Biden should follow if elected is the incumbent Carter defeated, Gerald Ford. Amid the crisis in confidence left by Watergate, Ford chose as his attorney general not a political intimate such as Mitchell (or Robert F. Kennedy, who was President John F. Kennedy’s brother) but an apolitical legal scholar. Edward H. Levi, named attorney general by Ford in 1975, had been president of the University of Chicago and before that dean of its law school.

There is no perfect template for a U.S. attorney general. That’s because the office is a hybrid. The attorney general is at the top of the prosecutorial hierarchy, but he or she is also a member of the president’s Cabinet entrusted with pursuing the administration’s legislative and prosecutorial priorities. (Even Levi agreed that the policies of the Justice Department should be the president’s policies.)

Thus Robert Kennedy advocated for civil rights legislation; Jeff Sessions, Trump’s first attorney general, supported Trump’s policies on immigration. (That didn’t spare him from Trump’s wrath over his entirely proper recusal from supervising the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.)

Theoretically, a President Biden could choose as his attorney general someone with a prominent political profile — Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) or (if she isn’t tapped as Biden’s running mate) Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) — who could nevertheless prove to be scrupulous about keeping politics out of prosecution decisions.

But, like Ford, Biden would be taking office after a period in which the Justice Department lost much of its credibility. At this juncture, the priority should be appointment of an attorney general who (unlike RFK, Sessions and Eric H. Holder Jr., Obama’s first attorney general) was not involved in the political campaign of the president.

Granted, attorneys general with experience in the Justice Department can also act in ways that undermine the office’s credibility. Barr wasn’t a politician and previously served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush. Loretta Lynch, Obama’s second attorney general, was an experienced federal prosecutor who nevertheless was swept into political controversy by meeting with Bill Clinton while Hillary Clinton was under FBI investigation. (Lynch also allowed FBI Director James B. Comey to eclipse her in the decision not to bring charges.)

Still, the best way for Biden to repair the damage to the Justice Department would be to look for a contemporary version of Ed Levi, even if such a person might not be the most eloquent or effective advocate for Biden’s policies on criminal justice. Restoring the image of the Justice Department must come first.

Michael McGough is the Los Angeles Times’ senior editorial writer, based in Washington, D.C.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Commentary: Trump's lack of empathy is pathological
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's lack of empathy is pathological

Picture, if you will, four Russian nesting dolls, each roosting inside another. Imagine the largest figurine is of President Donald Trump, and gestating inside are dolls representing the civil rights crisis, inside a financial disaster, inside the coronavirus pandemic. All of these calamities, in my opinion, are made worse than they should have been by Trump's ill temper, keen self-interest ...

+3
Commentary: The cracked foundation
Columnists

Commentary: The cracked foundation

We're basically having giant public fights about symbolism while the reality of our situation goes unexamined," says commentator and entertainer Jon Stewart, who adds "it's ignorance, not malevolence, that's plaguing America." And ignorance, he says, is curable. We don't seem to be having a robust or healthy debate about policy or substantive issues - jobs, trade, poverty, the environment or ...

Commentary: Aunt Jemima should have disappeared a long time ago
Columnists

Commentary: Aunt Jemima should have disappeared a long time ago

Quite frankly the decision by Quaker Oats, and its parent PepsiCo, to get rid of the demonstratively offensive Aunt Jemima brand is not impressive and deserves no applause. The company has known for years the problems with the mammy caricature. It was no secret. The image has boasted its offensiveness prominently on grocery store shelves my entire life. Even after Quaker Oats cleaned it up ...

+8
Commentary: There's a direct link between anti-Black racism and Trump's 'kung flu' comment
Columnists

Commentary: There's a direct link between anti-Black racism and Trump's 'kung flu' comment

In 1961, the American scholar Daniel J. Boorstin coined the term "pseudo-event" to describe an emerging tactic in the field of public relations: Saying or doing something with the sole purpose of generating media attention and publicity. Nearly 60 years later, pseudo-events seem to comprise the majority of President Donald Trump's public utterances. He specializes in manufacturing outrage, and ...

Commentary That Trump ad with Nazi imagery on Facebook? It proves conservatives wrong about content removal
Columnists

Commentary That Trump ad with Nazi imagery on Facebook? It proves conservatives wrong about content removal

A day after the U.S. Department of Justice and a Republican senator called on Congress to make it harder for tech sites to remove content that violates their terms of service, Facebook removed a slew of content posted by President Donald Trump's campaign for violating its terms of service. Specifically, Facebook on Thursday took down 88 Trump campaign ads calling on readers to "stand with ...

Commentary: States don't need new lockdowns to cut COVID spread
Columnists

Commentary: States don't need new lockdowns to cut COVID spread

Whether you call it a second wave or, more accurately, the easily foreseeable continuation of a pandemic, COVID-19 is still spreading unchecked in several American states. Florida, Arizona, Texas and other states are reporting record numbers of new cases. And many are neglecting to take steps that could prevent outbreaks from expanding into possibly unmanageable surges in COVID-19 cases and ...

Commentary: A helpful Ford idea for Biden: Choose an apolitical attorney general
Columnists

Commentary: A helpful Ford idea for Biden: Choose an apolitical attorney general

As the Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr continues to be accused of doing President Donald Trump's dirty work, former Vice President Joe Biden has an opportunity. He should make rehabilitating the image of the department a major theme of his campaign and, if elected, his administration. In doing so, Biden should look to the example of a former president who served in the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News