McGough: Calling out loudmouthed New Yorkers is becoming a John Roberts specialty

The senator’s spokesman also engaged in some whataboutery, complaining that Roberts didn’t speak up last week when Trump criticized Democratic-appointed Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor. But the comparison isn’t apt. Trump had suggested (absurdly) that Ginsburg and Sotomayor recuse themselves from “all Trump, or Trump related, matters.” He didn’t warn them that they would “pay the price” for not ruling a certain way.

(Trump attempted to capitalize on the Schumer controversy by tweeting that “Schumer has brought great danger to the steps of the United States Supreme Court.” To put it mildly, Trump has zero credibility as a defender of judicial independence.)

Of course, there is a political context to Schumer’s outburst. Most Democrats opposed the confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court nominees, and they are understandably still seething over the way Senate Republicans blocked President Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the seat eventually occupied by Gorsuch. They are also still angry about the way Kavanaugh lectured senators during his contentious confirmation hearings. (He told Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee: “You sowed the wind for decades to come. I fear that the whole country will reap the whirlwind.”)

But none of that is an excuse for Schumer’s bully-boy language.

On Thursday, Schumer finally offered a kind of apology, saying on the Senate floor that he “should not have used the words I used yesterday. They didn’t come out the way I intended to.” He then offered a kind of cultural defense: “I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language.” Threatening judges if they don’t rule your way is outrageous regardless of where you grew up.

McGough writes for the Los Angeles Times.

