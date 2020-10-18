McGough: How Barrett would vote on Obamacare isn't the most important question

Sen. Kamala Harris name-checked Roe v. Wade and Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision declaring a right to marriage for same-sex couples. But first she showed a picture of Myka, an 11-year-old girl with a congenital heart condition who has benefited from the health care law.

Democrats are probably exaggerating both the significance of California v. Texas and the possibility that the court, with or without Barrett, will use that case to dismantle the ACA.

Several states and the Trump administration are arguing that when Congress reduced to zero the income-tax penalty in the law for not purchasing health insurance, it nullified the basis on which the court found the so-called individual mandate to be constitutional: that it was an exercise of Congress' taxing power. (As Feinstein pointed out, Barrett has questioned Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.'s reasoning on this point.)

The challengers argue that if the court finds the individual mandate unconstitutional, the entire ACA must be struck down. If the Supreme Court agreed, that would lead to the stripping of coverage, as the Democrats warned, from more than 20 million people.

But even if the court accepts the argument that the mandate is unconstitutional — not a foregone conclusion — it could "sever" that provision, upholding much or all of the rest of the law.