McGough: If the Supreme Court is going to make voting harder, it must explain why

Justices who would make voting harder haven't been as vocal, though earlier this month Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a brief opinion explaining why he agreed with the court's action reinstating South Carolina's requirement for witness signatures for absentee ballots.

Sotomayor and the other liberal justices seem to be operating on the assumption that the court should err on the side of making it easier for people to vote, especially during a health emergency. That's a defensible approach, but it doesn't follow that the conservative justices who voted the other way are antidemocratic or trying to throw the election to Trump. Nevertheless, their silence in the Alabama case encouraged such speculation.

Richard L. Hasen, an election law expert at UC Irvine, wrote on his Election Law Blog that "the conservative justices believe that it is up to states, rather than federal courts, to decide how to best balance health concerns related to voting during the pandemic with burdens on voting rights."

Hasen added that the conservative justices also have adopted a strong view of the so-called Purcell Principle enunciated in a 2006 election decision that warns against changes in voting rules by courts close to the election. (Kavanaugh cited that principle in his opinion in the South Carolina case.)