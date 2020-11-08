McGough: If there's any decency left in the GOP, now would be a good time to exercise it

No such clear criticism has come from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. In what might be the ultimate subtweet, McConnell on Friday morning tweeted: "Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes."

Imagine if that statement had been preceded by: "Don't listen to President Trump."

But for too many Republican leaders, even now, Trump is the Lord Voldemort of politics: He who must not be named.

At least McConnell didn't endorse Trump's conspiracy theories or his claim that he had won the election. By contrast, McConnell's counterpart in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, said on Fox News: "President Trump won this election. So everyone who is listening, do not be silent about this. We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes."

On Friday the White House issued a statement by Trump that was less unhinged than his televised monologue, but essentially floated the same false narrative about widespread election mischief and attempts by Democrats to count illegal ballots. Republicans still need to call him on this disinformation.

The president may have lost the election, but he still casts a sinister spell over too many Republican leaders. The problem for Joe Biden is that Trump might continue to exercise that influence even after leaving the White House.

Michael McGough is the Los Angeles Times’ senior editorial writer, based in Washington, D.C.

