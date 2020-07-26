McGough: If Trump loses in November, watch what he does, not what he says
0 comments

McGough: If Trump loses in November, watch what he does, not what he says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael McGough

Chris Wallace of Fox News is getting justifiably positive reviews for his persistent questioning of President Donald Trump in a long interview that aired on Sunday. But I wish he had pressed further in one exchange.

Wallace asked Trump if he would accept the outcome of the November election — by implication, asking the president if he would accept losing. Twice Trump refused to make such a commitment. He trotted out his discredited theory that expanded voting by mail would "rig the election."

This is deja vu all over again. As Wallace noted, at a 2016 debate Trump had likewise hedged, saying: "I'll keep you in suspense" about whether he would follow the tradition of conceding if he lost.

I wish Wallace hadn't focused on whether Trump would "accept the results of the election." Of course he won't if he follows his usual playbook. (Remember, he pushed a bogus theory of voter fraud in the 2016 election, even though he won in the Electoral College.)

And, frankly, who cares whether Trump accepts a repudiation by the voters — or places a congratulatory phone call to "Sleepy Joe" Biden? In his interview with Wallace, Trump said Biden was "mentally shot." He also has accused Biden of spying on his campaign and supporting the defunding of the police, among other whoppers. If he were suddenly to behave graciously toward Biden, he would look ridiculous — not that he won't anyway.

Besides, refusing to recognize reality is a habit for Trump; you might even call it his theory of governance. What matters is what he does if he loses. Will he, as some fear, try to cling to office through a declaration of emergency and an underhanded effort to deny Biden a majority in the Electoral College?

I'm skeptical about such scenarios, especially given the reaction of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to Trump's photo op at St. John's Church. It's hard to imagine the troops responding to an order from an ex-president to keep him in power.

Still, it would have been interesting to hear how Trump responded to the question of whether he would refuse to cede power if he lost in what he considered a "rigged" election. Even his catchphrase of "We'll see what happens" would have been newsworthy.

It would be edifying if Trump were to genuflect to the tradition of gracious concession after an election. That's what Richard Nixon did in 1960 when he conceded to John F. Kennedy after a close election that some thought was marred by fraud. It's what Al Gore did in 2000 after the Supreme Court extinguished his hopes of prevailing in Florida and the electoral college.

It's hard to imagine Trump following suit, even if he lost in a landslide. But it doesn't matter if he goes away mad, as long as he goes away. And the last word on that question belongs to the Biden campaign: "The American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."

Michael McGough is the Los Angeles Times’ senior editorial writer, based in Washington, D.C.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Could President Trump really have asked an ambassador to steer business to one of his golf resorts? Of course
Columnists

Commentary: Could President Trump really have asked an ambassador to steer business to one of his golf resorts? Of course

It can be hard to remember here in the grasp of the coronavirus pandemic, and amid President Donald Trump's persistent displays of arrogant incompetence, that this whole Trump Era is at heart one massive grift. The most recent entry: a report that Trump financial backer and current ambassador to Great Britain, Robert Wood Johnson IV, made inquiries at Trump's request into whether the British ...

Commentary: Anti-Trump ads are all the rage. But they work better as comedy than politics
Columnists

Commentary: Anti-Trump ads are all the rage. But they work better as comedy than politics

Commercials sell dreams - good dreams, bad dreams, sometimes both at once. Advertising, which runs the world to an extraordinary extent, is powered by hope and fear, drawing you toward the light, chasing you with darkness - the hope for the good life the product promises, the fear that without it, you're sunk. Use this cream and become beautiful; buy this car and be a man; take this pill and ...

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more
Columnists

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more

Anthony Fauci has recently taken some heat in Washington for supposedly being too pessimistic about how long it will take to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control. In fact, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is probably being too optimistic, a new survey of leading health care company leaders and investors suggests. In congressional testimony and news ...

Commentary: The problem with meat
Columnists

Commentary: The problem with meat

Eating meat has long been a part of the American national identity, but this tradition has had devastating consequences for public health. As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, the tide may finally be turning toward healthier alternatives. "The pandemic is poised to usher in the biggest retreat for global meat eating in decades," Bloomberg News recently reported. Beyond Meat, the ...

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others
Columnists

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others

"I don't need a mask!" declared the San Diego woman to a Starbucks barista. The woman apparently believed she had a right to enter mask-free, contrary to the coffee bar's policy. A surprising number of Americans treat expectations of mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic in a similar way - as if these expectations were paternalistic, limiting people's liberty for their own good. They ...

Commentary: The ADA as a work in progress
Columnists

Commentary: The ADA as a work in progress

On July 26, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed into law transformative legislation known as the Americans with Disabilities Act. It was a major victory for the rights of people with disabilities, not just in the United States but globally. Over the last 30 years, the ADA has become a global model for disability access and inclusion, prohibiting discrimination on the basis of disability in ...

Commentary: As a restaurant server, I'm risking my life to serve you during the pandemic. Please remember that
Columnists

Commentary: As a restaurant server, I'm risking my life to serve you during the pandemic. Please remember that

While describing the dessert selections through my mask and face shield for the guests at a table for four, a customer mimicked my face coverings while mocking my muffled voice. "I can't understand you through your welding shield," he said with a chuckle. I pointed out that while this might be funny to him, I was risking my life to be here - and serve him. That day in May, a hundred customers ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News