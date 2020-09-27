McGough: In Barr's Bizarro World, politicizing criminal investigations is good

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attorney General William Barr gave a perplexing speech last week about the relationship between politics and prosecutorial decisions at the Justice Department.

Barr, remember, intervened to soften a sentencing recommendation by Justice Department prosecutors for Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump who was convicted of seven felony counts, including witness tampering and lying to Congress. (Trump later tweeted: "Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought.")

Barr also moved to have a judge dismiss a charge against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. (Barr said he was acting on the recommendation of a prosecutor he asked to look into the case.)

That may look like politics infecting the administration of justice. But in the Bizarro World portrayed by Barr, some politicization of prosecutorial decisions is actually a good thing.

Barr has denied doing Trump's bidding in either the Stone case or the Flynn case. But in his speech Sept. 16 at Hillsdale College in Michigan, he made this argument: