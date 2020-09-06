McGough: Joe Biden denounced violence. He doesn't have to say the magic word 'antifa'

The Journal is in bad company in fixating on Biden's failure to say the magic word "antifa."

On Sunday night, six hours after Biden denounced violence "whether on the left or on the right," Trump tweeted: "When is Slow Joe Biden going to criticize the Anarchists, Thugs & Agitators in ANTIFA?" On Monday, after Biden's speech, Trump complained at the White House that "I don't believe he mentioned the word 'antifa.' Antifa is a criminal organization, and he didn't mention antifa thugs, but mostly seemed to blame the police and law enforcement."

It's bizarre to suggest that Biden must specifically condemn antifa and that his failure to do so reflects favoritism or cowardice.

As the Los Angeles Times' Melissa Etehad explained last week, the antifa label was embraced in the early 2000s by left-wing activists who said they were inspired by an organization called Antifaschistische Aktion founded during the 1930s in Germany to oppose Nazism.

But antifa isn't the sort of behemoth Trump seems to imagine, and still less one that Biden has any reason to placate. As Zack Beauchamp wrote in Vox earlier this year, antifa "is not a unified organization, but rather a loose ideological label for a subset of left-wing radicals who believe in using street-level force to prevent the rise of what they see as fascist movements."

Demanding that Biden condemn antifa by name is nitpicking, and it invites him to embrace Trump's exaggerated characterization of its importance in the protests against racism and police brutality. Biden has credibly denounced violence "whether on the left or the right." Can the same be said of Trump?

Michael McGough is the Los Angeles Times’ senior editorial writer, based in Washington, D.C.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0