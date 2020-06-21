McGough: No, Bolton’s testimony wouldn’t have led to Trump’s removal from office

According to The New York Times, Bolton himself makes a variation of this argument in the book. It reported that Bolton “had nothing but scorn for the House Democrats who impeached Mr. Trump, saying they committed ‘impeachment malpractice’ by limiting their inquiry to the Ukraine matter and moving too quickly for their own political reasons.”

After declining to testify before the House until his legal scruples had been addressed, Bolton later decided that he would testify at Trump’s Senate trial if he were subpoenaed.

That brings us to the other “if only” theory: that if only Senate Republicans had agreed to allow witnesses at the trial, Trump might have been convicted and expelled from the White House.

But that’s also a fantasy. Despite pleas (including from the Los Angeles Times editorial board), the Republican Senate rejected hearing witnesses even after Bolton said he would testify if subpoenaed.

Even now, Republicans aren’t rushing to express regret that Bolton didn’t testify. Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee told the Washington Post this week that he wasn’t second-guessing his votes to reject witness testimony and acquit Trump.