McGough: No, Bolton’s testimony wouldn’t have led to Trump’s removal from office
0 comments

McGough: No, Bolton’s testimony wouldn’t have led to Trump’s removal from office

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael McGough

It’s a tantalizing thought for those who wish the Senate had convicted President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in January: If only former national security advisor John Bolton, whose new book reportedly makes sensational accusations against the president, had testified before either the House or the Senate, Mike Pence might be president today.

Tantalizing, but almost certainly false.

As the Justice Department seeks to prevent publication of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” its contents are being teased out in news reports. Among other dramatic assertions, Bolton apparently provides new evidence that Trump conditioned security aid for Ukraine on an agreement by that country to help dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the book, quoted Bolton as saying that Trump “wasn’t in favor of sending them anything until all Russia-investigation material related to (Hillary) Clinton and Biden had been turned over.”

There are two “if only” narratives about Bolton and impeachment.

One suggests that the outcome of impeachment might have been different if only House Democrats hadn’t rushed to impeach Trump without subpoenaing Bolton and waiting for the courts to decide whether he had to comply.

According to The New York Times, Bolton himself makes a variation of this argument in the book. It reported that Bolton “had nothing but scorn for the House Democrats who impeached Mr. Trump, saying they committed ‘impeachment malpractice’ by limiting their inquiry to the Ukraine matter and moving too quickly for their own political reasons.”

After declining to testify before the House until his legal scruples had been addressed, Bolton later decided that he would testify at Trump’s Senate trial if he were subpoenaed.

That brings us to the other “if only” theory: that if only Senate Republicans had agreed to allow witnesses at the trial, Trump might have been convicted and expelled from the White House.

But that’s also a fantasy. Despite pleas (including from the Los Angeles Times editorial board), the Republican Senate rejected hearing witnesses even after Bolton said he would testify if subpoenaed.

Even now, Republicans aren’t rushing to express regret that Bolton didn’t testify. Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee told the Washington Post this week that he wasn’t second-guessing his votes to reject witness testimony and acquit Trump.

“I said he did it,” Alexander said, referring to Trump’s attempt to have Ukraine investigate Biden. “I was convinced. I didn’t need any more evidence.”

Whether or not they agreed with Alexander that Trump “did it,” the vast majority of Republican senators weren’t going to vote to oust a president popular with the party’s base. In the end, the only Republican voting for conviction was Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.

It’s impossible to believe Bolton’s testimony, no matter how incriminating, would have made a difference. Now as before Bolton’s book, the only way Trump will be removed is at the ballot box.

Michael McGough is the Los Angeles Times’ senior editorial writer, based in Washington, D.C.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Commentary: Trump has a surprise for Florida he's hoping to keep secret until after the election
Columnists

Commentary: Trump has a surprise for Florida he's hoping to keep secret until after the election

President Donald Trump's reelection hinges on winning a handful of tossup states in November, including Florida, where the lifelong New Yorker recently became a resident and where his beloved Mar-a-Lago resort is located. But he also stubbornly clings to the notion that the U.S. needs to lead the world in the production of fossil fuels whose burning endangers the human habitability of much of ...

Commentary: Policing for profit must end
Columnists

Commentary: Policing for profit must end

Why has there been a history of conflict between local communities and the police hired to protect them? One big factor was exposed after the 2014 death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., at the hands of police. A key reason Ferguson police were despised is that the politicians had turned the police into tax collectors for the city. Not sales taxes and income taxes, but fines, fees, ...

Commentary: The best way to keep the military out of politics? Elect a new president
Columnists

Commentary: The best way to keep the military out of politics? Elect a new president

In 1964, movie audiences were thrilled by "Seven Days in May," an adaptation of a novel about a plot by a charismatic chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (played by Burt Lancaster) to topple the president in a military coup. The president in question, played by Fredric March, stood for adherence to the Constitution, while Lancaster's character obviously wanted to subvert it. I don't know ...

+10
Commentary: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol
Columnists

Commentary: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol

The impulse is commendable. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered Thursday that portraits of four of her predecessors be removed from the U.S. Capitol because they were part of the Confederate cause during the Civil War. At a time when much of the nation is questioning certain monuments and memorials, it's good that Pelosi is directing her gaze around the Capitol. But the issue of the speakers' ...

+7
Commentary: Coronavirus liability waivers are coming. Here's what you should know before signing them
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus liability waivers are coming. Here's what you should know before signing them

The Trump campaign has taken some well-deserved flak for scheduling a massive COVID-19 transmission party in Tulsa, Okla., now set for June 20. Perhaps recognizing the risk of bringing more than 19,000 people to scream and shout together in an enclosed space for more than an hour, the campaign demands that attendees waive their right to sue the campaign, the rally site and any employees or ...

Commentary: If you're worried about political violence, look to the right, not just the left
Columnists

Commentary: If you're worried about political violence, look to the right, not just the left

While the nation has focused on the widespread demonstrations and marches protesting police brutality against people of color - particularly the killings of unarmed black men - a parallel story has been unfolding in a series of violent incidents involving armed far-right extremists. Federal officials announced Tuesday that a man in jail in connection with the killing of a Santa Cruz County ...

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters
Columnists

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters

Donald Trump is the "dumbest and worst president" in American history, so said Republican attorney George Conway, seeing and raising The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin's evaluation of President Trump in part of the media competition to hate him the most. I think that James Buchanan would give Trump a run for his money as the worst, and I think that calling Trump dumbest or even dumb is, ...

Commentary: No, Bolton's testimony wouldn't have led to Trump's removal from office
Columnists

Commentary: No, Bolton's testimony wouldn't have led to Trump's removal from office

It's a tantalizing thought for those who wish the Senate had convicted President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in January: If only former national security advisor John Bolton, whose new book reportedly makes sensational accusations against the president, had testified before either the House or the Senate, Mike Pence might be president today. Tantalizing, but almost certainly false. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News