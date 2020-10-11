McGough: Senators must ask Barrett about the same-sex marriage precedent

Thomas concluded with a not-very-veiled suggestion that the court should revisit the issue of same-sex marriage even if it doesn't overrule it: "By choosing to privilege a novel constitutional right over the religious liberty interests explicitly protected in the 1st Amendment, and by doing so undemocratically, the court has created a problem that only it can fix."

In itself, this complaint by Thomas and Alito doesn't threaten the right to equal marriage. Although Thomas cited a dissenting opinion in that case by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Roberts didn't sign Thomas' opinion on Monday. Nor did Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Still, the Thomas-Alito opinion is a reminder that, like any precedent of the court, Obergefell could be limited or even overruled.

Barrett isn't going to promise never to vote to overrule either Roe v. Wade or Obergefell v. Hodges. Still, senators should press her on whether she sees those decisions as entitled to special respect (and why) and on her general approach to overruling precedents. (In a 2013 article she wrote: "I tend to agree with those who say that a justice's duty is to the Constitution and that it is thus more legitimate for her to enforce her best understanding of the Constitution rather than a precedent she thinks clearly in conflict with it.")