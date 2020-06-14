McGough: The election meltdown in Georgia is a true wake-up call, especially for Republicans in Congress

The term “wake-up call” is overused in political commentary, but it applies with force to Tuesday’s election in Georgia. And even if Republicans can’t be blamed for the breakdown, it is Republicans who have resisted measures necessary to prevent similar disruptions in November. Notably, Republicans in the U.S. Senate so far have refused to follow the Democratic-controlled House in voting to provide states with the billions of dollars needed to ensure that concerns about the coronavirus don’t lead to a depressed turnout in the general election.

It’s admittedly risky for Senate Republicans to join in a bipartisan push for expanded voting by mail and other measures to ensure participation in November. It would mean crossing President Donald Trump, who has falsely suggested that voting by mail would lead to massive fraud, and casting aside the party’s mantra that elections shouldn’t be “federalized.”

But, just as they have belatedly awakened to an understanding of the problem of racism in policing, congressional Republicans need to recognize that voting is also a civil rights issue — and that they will be harshly judged by history if they don’t join with Democrats to ensure that what happened in Georgia is not a prophecy of chaos to come.

Michael McGough is the Los Angeles Times’ senior editorial writer, based in Washington, D.C.

