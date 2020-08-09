McGough: Trump's demand for election-night results is deceptive and dangerous

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Call it the trial balloon that launched a thousand punctures. Last Thursday morning President Donald Trump tweeted: "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

The suggestion that the Nov. 3 election could be delayed was immediately condemned, and Trump was treated to several remedial lessons about who is responsible for fixing the date of the election. (It's not the president.)

But it was another Trump tweet on Thursday that caught my attention, one that signaled how he might seek to discredit the results of an election he can't postpone.

"Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later!" Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon.

In a similar vein, Trump said this at a White House briefing: "You know, so many years, I've been watching elections. And they say the 'projected winner' or the 'winner of the election' — I don't want to see that take place in a week after Nov. 3 or a month or, frankly, with litigation and everything else that can happen, years. Years. Or you never even know who won the election."