McGough: Trump's trolling has undermined voting by mail, no matter what the post office does

In recent days, some pundits have offered revisionist takes on the Democrats' doomsaying about the post office and the election. In Politico, Jack Shafer noted that letters sent by the postal service warning that some ballots might not be received in time to be counted were in the works before DeJoy took over.

Shafer also noted, in connection with reports of disappearing mailboxes, that the Postal Service has been cutting the number of boxes since 2000 because of a decline in first-class mail. "You can blame Trump for many, many things but not for the fact that Americans are using the mail less and less, or that the USPS is reacting accordingly," he added.

"It's Trump's particular genius for pulling together unrelated things that has liberals and election wonks in a tizzy," Shafer wrote. Besides, Trump has a "propensity for making big threats and then retreating" — which he may well do on funding the Postal Service.

Still, some of the damage from Trump's comments trashing mail-in voting may be impossible to undo.