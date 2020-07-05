McGough: Why Roberts stuck with precedent in the abortion case

Roberts was responding to a question from Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania, a pro-choice Republican. (Specter later switched to the Democratic Party.) Specter, who referred to Roe vs. Wade as a “super-duper” precedent, was satisfied enough by Roberts’ reply to vote for his confirmation, as did 22 Democratic senators.

The Louisiana law at stake in Monday’s decision, which required physicians performing abortions to have admitting privilege at a nearby hospital, was virtually identical to the Texas law the court struck down in a 2016 case called Whole Women’s Health vs. Hellerstedt.

Roberts dissented in that case and on Monday said that he still thought it was wrongly decided. But he went on: “The question today however is not whether Whole Woman’s Health was right or wrong, but whether to adhere to it in deciding the present case.”

He continued: “The legal doctrine of stare decisis requires us, absent special circumstances, to treat like cases alike. The Louisiana law imposes a burden on access to abortion just as severe as that imposed by the Texas law, for the same reasons. Therefore Louisiana’s law cannot stand under our precedents.”

It’s hard to imagine a bigger jolt to the legal system than a repudiation of a precedent that is only four years old involving essentially the same piece of legislation. Roberts would have looked ridiculous if he hadn’t voted as he did — and the court would have as well.

Michael McGough is the Los Angeles Times’ senior editorial writer, based in Washington, D.C.

