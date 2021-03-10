Michael Hiltzik: Not ready for COVID disability case

Richard Weishaupt, a disability attorney at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia, has just met with his first client with what's known as "long-haul" COVID-19 — symptoms that persist beyond a couple of weeks in which the infection typically runs its course.
"That wave is just starting," he says.
Many disability advocates share Weishaupt's uneasiness. The pandemic threatens to strike Social Security's disability program and its beneficiaries in multiple ways that play into the system's weaknesses and its target population's vulnerabilities.
Long-haul COVID patients tend to exhibit the kinds of symptoms about which disability case reviewers have historically been skeptical, if not downright hostile. They include chronic fatigue, nonspecific body and nerve pain, headaches and a condition of persistent confusion known as brain fog.
Those living with these symptoms have had little opportunity to apply for disability benefits because Social Security field offices have been shuttered as an anti-pandemic measure since March 17. Although some are eligible to apply online, applicants often need face-to-face help navigating the complexities of the disability program.
It also has been a problem for applicants for Supplemental Security Income, a low-income assistance program that is funded by the government separately from Social Security, but is administered by it. The vast majority of SSI applicants are also disabled.
Many don't qualify for online applications. SSI applications have fallen by more than 30% over the last year, a drop-off attributed almost exclusively to the office closures.
Advocates expect the field offices to be inundated with backed-up applications once they do reopen, causing costly delays for SSI and disability applicants alike.
No one has been able to estimate the size of the wave that may be building. Medical experts say that 10% of COVID patients develop long-term symptoms.
Some studies place the figure higher — with up to 15% exhibiting "significant pulmonary/cardiac damage" (that is, of the lungs and heart), and 5% suffering from long-term symptoms related to treatment in intensive care units, known as post-ICU syndrome.
If that remained true of the 29 million U.S. COVID cases thus far and all applied for disability, it would suggest that as many as 5.8 million new disability cases would appear. About 15% of the disability rolls comprise spouses and children of disabled workers, bringing the total to as many as 6.7 million new cases.
That would be an extreme development. But even a portion of that would overwhelm the disability program, which currently serves more than 8.1 million workers and about 1.5 million of their dependents.
One saving grace of the current political climate is that the White House is no longer occupied by an administration displaying outright hostility to those seeking disability benefits. The Trump White House accepted the conservative myth that disability benefits are easy to obtain. The truth is exactly the opposite.
The complex application process can take months, and only 40% of applicants end up with benefits, even after appeals. Once approved, they have to wait five months for their first check.
Applicants must show that they're unable to earn more than $1,310 a month, or $15,720 a year, through "substantial gainful activity," and that their condition is expected to last at least a year or result in death.
Things are especially hard for those with conditions that can't commonly be assessed through objective screens, such as blood tests and medical imaging.
The average benefit is $1,277 a month, which is below the federal poverty line for any household with two or more members.
What makes disability advocates nervous about the system's treatment of long-haulers is their experience with its approach to chronic fatigue syndrome, for which there is no lab test or biological marker.
"The system is designed to reject people," says Matthew Cortland, a Massachusetts-based disability attorney and policy analyst. "It's not designed to catch everyone who is disabled and in need of help. It is a fundamentally adversarial system."
