Michael McGough: Biden panel should listen to Breyer

Yet court-packing could set off a chain reaction of court enlargement every time the Senate and the White House changed hands. As Biden put it in 2019: "We had three justices. Next time around, we lose control, they add three justices. We begin to lose any credibility the court has at all."

That's not the only argument against court-packing.

In a speech last Tuesday at Harvard Law School, Justice Stephen Breyer — the court's senior Democratic appointee — suggested that advocates of court-packing and other structural changes in the court should "think long and hard before they embody those changes in law."

Breyer said that the court's authority relies on "a trust that the court is guided by legal principle, not politics." He then warned: "Structural alteration motivated by the perception of political influence can only feed that latter perception, further eroding that trust."

Breyer's comments were a variation of a now famous statement by Chief justice John G. Roberts Jr.: "We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges."

Roberts' description of a federal judiciary free of politics was too simple (as I wrote here). But the notion that the Supreme Court is a partisan body is also a distortion.