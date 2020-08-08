Michael Reagan: Election Night will bring pain

Before I went into my self-imposed news bubble, all I heard on TV was Democrats and Republicans arguing about who was going to steal the presidential election on Nov. 3

Democrats were saying if Trump lost he would refuse to leave the White House and would have to be removed by force. Trump was saying the Democrats were pushing mass mail-in voting so they could pad the results and make sure Joe Biden wins.

That kind of talk made me realize that on Election Day I’m going to have to get the hell out of Dodge. No matter who wins, I truly believe there will be major riots in the streets of many major cities, including Los Angeles.

If Biden wins, conservatives and the right will riot. If Donald Trump is re-elected, the left will go apoplectic. The violent and destructive mobs we’ve seen in Portland, Seattle, Chicago and other big cities will look like St. Patrick’s Day parades.

The thought of what’s going to happen in American on the night of Nov. 3 scares the hell out of me. If the election is actually determined that night, which is a big if, I think there’s going to be riots, gunfire and many people killed.

That’s how volatile and dangerous I think it has become in the USA.