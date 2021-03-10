Michael Reagan: Hats off for Texas governor Abbott

Young people across the country are depressed because they can’t be in school with their friends – or even play sports. And dating? That’s been virtually impossible for a year.

Meanwhile, the liberal national media who beat up on Abbott continue to fail the country every chance they get. Despite the rapid introduction of the vaccine, the approach of herd immunity and the steep decline in positive COVID-19 tests, deaths and hospitalizations since Christmas, the media still applaud strict government mandates and continue to push panic and negativity.

What they should be doing instead is calling out the autocratic Blue State governors who look for any excuse to hold on to the emergency lockdown powers they’ve used to destroy thousands of small businesses and keep schools and sports venues closed for a year.

It’s an outrage how much petty tyranny governors like Gavin Newsom of California have gotten away with in the name of protecting public health.

It wasn’t until Newsom was threatened with a recall election that he backed off his strict edicts and began allowing 40 million Californians out of their basements. Now he says there will be full attendance at the Dodgers home opener. What a difference 1.8 million signatures on a recall petition make.