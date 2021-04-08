Michael Reagan: History lesson on Jim Crow laws needed

There were literacy tests, property tests, poll taxes and frequent purges of the voting rolls. Former prisoners – who were disproportionately black – were not allowed to vote.

Most important, blacks who were brave enough to risk voting couldn’t vote in all-white Democrat primaries – the only elections that really mattered in the South when there were so few Republican voters.

The “Old Jim Crow” era of legalized segregation is said to have ended in 1965 when the Voting Rights Act was passed and blacks in the South could vote without fear.

The American Black Holocaust Museum does a good job of showing how unjust, unequal and demeaning every aspect of life was for blacks in the “Old Jim Crow.”

But unfortunately, it agrees with liberal black activists like Abrams and the Democrat Party that today’s voting laws and customs still “make it difficult or impossible for many black citizens and other minorities to vote.”

The museum thinks felons should be able to vote and complains that black and Latino voters are often still unfairly purged from voter rolls.