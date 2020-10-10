Michael Reagan: Most important debate still to come

Trump and Biden can argue and debate issues like the economy, the Green New Deal and the Supreme Court until dinnertime on Nov. 3, but who wins the election will come down to who’s the most likeable candidate.

When it comes to electing presidents, many people simply vote on how much they like the candidate’s persona.

In these last four weeks, if Trump wants to win reelection he has to be more likable, less bombastic, more presidential. We know that’s not who Donald Trump is. But he’s got to realize that running for president is different from running as president. What was cute and refreshing and disruptive when he was an underdog and outsider running against “The Swamp” doesn’t work when you’re the president of the swamp.

Mike Pence did help his boss in one important way on Wednesday night. He showed the president how to behave during a debate and still get the job done.

President Trump needs to debate again, Biden doesn’t. The next debate or two, if there will be two, are much more important to Trump. But Trump doesn’t need to win the next debate, he just needs to make sure he lets Biden lose it.

Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan and a political consultant.

