Michael Reagan: Trump has handled COVID-19 well

Meanwhile, Joe Biden and the Democrats are busy blaming President Trump for the country’s 190,000 COVID-19 deaths and the crushed economy, as if he brought the coronavirus from China himself.

Trump got slammed by Democrats who claim that back in January and February he knowingly and willfully lied to the American public about the serious danger posed by the virus. The Democrats and the liberal media say the president downplayed the threat of the virus to the public at the same time he was privately telling author Bob Woodward in interviews that the virus was very dangerous.

The president was right to be calm and optimistic in public about the fight against the coronavirus. No good leader would deliberately scare the people of his country about the threat posed by a new, unknown virus – especially while the country was still trying to figure out how dangerous it was or how to deal with it.

But in any case, Trump didn’t lie. What he told Woodward in private was essentially what he had already said in public. What’s more, while Trump was being interviewed by Woodward, he was proving with his executive actions that he took the threat of the virus very seriously.