Michael: What vote-by-mail bill means for McLean County voters

There are strong feelings around the nation concerning voting by mail; strong feelings for and strong feelings against.
For many years, registered voters in McLean County have had this opportunity to vote by mail. A new law recently enacted for the November election mandates increased promotion of the vote-by-mail process.
Here are just a few of many questions we have received:
Are you automatically mailing me my ballot?
No. We are mailing you the application form to request your ballot if you so wish. By Aug. 1, if you are a registered voter in McLean County and voted in the 2018, 2019 and/or 2020 election cycles. you will be mailed an application request form.
I don't want to vote by mail. Will I be able to vote at my polling place on Election Day?
Yes. Unless things change drastically, we plan on having all our polling places open as well as early voting opportunities.
What's a 'drop box' for ballots? Will you provide drop boxes?
No. Election authorities “may” provide drop boxes where voters can drop off their ballots instead of mailing them. We will not have drop boxes. There are too many security concerns. Mail your ballot back to us in the envelope provided or bring it in person to our office. If you have someone else bring it to our office, they will have to have a signed affidavit from you; otherwise, we cannot accept the ballot.
What if I submit more than one application form by mistake? Will you send me more than one ballot?
No. Not only will you receive a vote-by-mail application form from your election authority, it is possible you may also receive one from political campaigns or other organizations. Because of our checks and balances in place, if you forget and send in more than one application, you will only be sent one ballot.
What are the positives about this new law?
For many years, we have had the ability to vote by mail. My 94-year-old mother just took advantage of this in the last election. For decades, she had always voted in person. As much as she enjoys exercising her right to vote by going to her polling place, she was thankful to be able to vote by mail. With this new law, thousands of voters will be reminded of this opportunity.
What are the negatives about this new law?
We will be spending more taxpayer dollars than originally planned for in our 2020 budget. This will include additional mailing, staff and overtime costs. We currently have a rough estimate of an approximate $150,000 increase in expenditures.
Our office will abide by the new mandates as well as carefully, and most importantly, protect the safety and privacy of your ballots and the voting process for McLean County.
Michael is McLean County clerk.
