Michael: What vote-by-mail bill means for McLean County voters

What if I submit more than one application form by mistake? Will you send me more than one ballot?

No. Not only will you receive a vote-by-mail application form from your election authority, it is possible you may also receive one from political campaigns or other organizations. Because of our checks and balances in place, if you forget and send in more than one application, you will only be sent one ballot.

What are the positives about this new law?

For many years, we have had the ability to vote by mail. My 94-year-old mother just took advantage of this in the last election. For decades, she had always voted in person. As much as she enjoys exercising her right to vote by going to her polling place, she was thankful to be able to vote by mail. With this new law, thousands of voters will be reminded of this opportunity.

What are the negatives about this new law?

We will be spending more taxpayer dollars than originally planned for in our 2020 budget. This will include additional mailing, staff and overtime costs. We currently have a rough estimate of an approximate $150,000 increase in expenditures.

Our office will abide by the new mandates as well as carefully, and most importantly, protect the safety and privacy of your ballots and the voting process for McLean County.

Michael is McLean County clerk.

