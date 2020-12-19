Mike Matejka: Conspiracy theories are a cop-out

Conspiracy theories undermine our democracy.

Every national election is fraught with strong feelings. That speaks to our American passion for our democracy. What is disturbing with this recent election is the refusal to accept the results.

Although I couldn’t vote, at age 15 in 1968, I wore a Presidential button for Hubert Humphrey. The election was close and not called until the next day when Richard Nixon won. Since then, I’ve been through many political contests, both electoral- and issue-oriented.

When you win, the achievement feels great. When you lose, my attitude is always, “Feel positive if you’ve done your best, stand up, dust yourself off, discern and analyze the failure and try again.”

In political contests, there are always winners and losers. The winners get to shape policy, but our democracy never shuts out the losers. Those elected in the minority still have a voice; citizens can still petition, peacefully assemble and educate others about their issue. Our elections are not coronations, nor do they deprive citizens of their input.