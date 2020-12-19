Mike Matejka: Conspiracy theories are a cop-out

Conspiracy theories undermine our democracy.
Every national election is fraught with strong feelings. That speaks to our American passion for our democracy. What is disturbing with this recent election is the refusal to accept the results.
Although I couldn’t vote, at age 15 in 1968, I wore a Presidential button for Hubert Humphrey. The election was close and not called until the next day when Richard Nixon won. Since then, I’ve been through many political contests, both electoral- and issue-oriented.
When you win, the achievement feels great. When you lose, my attitude is always, “Feel positive if you’ve done your best, stand up, dust yourself off, discern and analyze the failure and try again.”
In political contests, there are always winners and losers. The winners get to shape policy, but our democracy never shuts out the losers. Those elected in the minority still have a voice; citizens can still petition, peacefully assemble and educate others about their issue. Our elections are not coronations, nor do they deprive citizens of their input.
Our American ideal has always been one person, one vote and equality before the law. We don’t pledge allegiance to a ruler but to our common, mutual respect. Historically, there are dark stains when our nation failed its founding principles, yet they stand, challenging us to live up to our ideals.
If one loses, the first glance should always be in the mirror, not blaming others. Conspiracy theories are a cop-out from the hard questions. Thousands of good Americans – election judges and clerks – do a service to us all, putting fairness above their personal beliefs. To claim an election is stolen would require substantial proof – it’s not there.
I remember 40 years ago people passing me obscure charts about the “Trilateral Commission,” a supposed international web of intrigue that controlled our lives. Today it’s the “deep state.”
I’m sorry – it doesn’t exist. Spend anytime in Washington, D.C., Springfield or even your local city hall and you’ll find the hardest thing is keeping a secret. To corral thousands into intrigue is impossible.
Most disappointing are our elected members of Congress who are fueling these stolen election conspiracies – they know better and have a responsibility to reinforce fair elections, not undermine them.
I commend you if you are in the minority of Americans who read a daily newspaper. Serious journalists try their best to supply us facts and context. Are they biased? Every human being is; their mission is to move beyond bias and give us as complete a snapshot as possible. “News” is more than competing talking heads on cable TV – statements need credible evidence and substantiation.
The question before us is not whether or not my candidate won. The question is our faith in democracy, which means faith in each other. Sit a Trump and a Biden support together in the same room and first ask them – do you care about your family? Should everyone be treated equally? Should all children have access to good schools?
If we start there, we’d realize we all have common goals – we just have different ways to reach them. None of us is 100 percent correct, which is why debate should move beyond name calling and labels and instead discern a starting point for compromise and legislation.
Our American faith rests on mutual respect. Our life experiences are all different, yet we are all part of these United States, an amalgam of incredible human and geographic diversity. Before we see enemies, let’s see each other as fellow voyagers toward a “more perfect union.”
Mike Matejka is the legislative director of the Great Plains Laborers' District Council.
