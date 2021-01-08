Mike Matejka: It was an insurrection and a riot

President Donald Trump egged on his supporters. What was a peaceful gathering turned into insurrection, people who claimed to be law and order adherents assaulting the police and our Capitol.

Too easily we Americans forget that this thing called “democracy” rests on a fragile foundation. We have our national symbols, monuments and heroes, but what shaped our nation was this experiment in self-government, where “we the people” place our futures in each other’s hands, bound by mutual trust. Our democracy has stains on it, but it has endured because we repeatedly go through election cycles, from the local to the nation, and learn to live and dialogue together after those results.

An election always has losers and winners. The losers never like the results but still have their voice to sway their fellow citizens. Disputing an election with no proof of fraud deeply damages that mutual trust.

Strong Trump supporter Republican Senator Lindsay Graham took to the Senate floor on Wednesday night. He said that he prayed that Biden would lose. He supported Trump. Trump lost. For those who claim election fraud he asked for evidence. There was nothing of substance to show. Biden is “the legitimate President of the United States” Graham concluded.