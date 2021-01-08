Mike Matejka: It was an insurrection and a riot

What is a peaceful protest?
I have participated in many protests and picket lines, whether locally or in Springfield, Chicago, Madison, Detroit and Washington, D.C. I did so within my right to “peacefully assemble.” What happened in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, January 6, was not the people peacefully assembling, it was an insurrection and a riot.
I’ve driven all night or ridden in a bus to march in Washington, D.C. for labor and for peace. We endured the journey, took our place in line, unfurled our banner, chanted and sang, listened to impassioned speakers and then made the journey home. I did it to raise my voice collectively with other concerned Americans. In some cases, individuals chose to escalate the protest through non-violent civil disobedience. They sat down on the street or a building entrance. They knew they would be arrested. When the police arrived, the protesters went quietly. They knowingly took a risk, not sure of their sentence, but wanted to maximize their message by their actions.
In 1995-1997, there was a strike against the Detroit newspapers. Labor and civil rights groups held a mass march, assembling near Tiger Stadium and marching downtown. A bus of Bloomington union members participated. As we were marching, a group ahead of us started smashing newspaper sales boxes. The news media converged on this group. The news reports focused not on the thousands who marched for labor rights in Detroit, it was on the random violence toward metal containers. That violent act negated a story of union solidarity.
President Donald Trump egged on his supporters. What was a peaceful gathering turned into insurrection, people who claimed to be law and order adherents assaulting the police and our Capitol.
Too easily we Americans forget that this thing called “democracy” rests on a fragile foundation. We have our national symbols, monuments and heroes, but what shaped our nation was this experiment in self-government, where “we the people” place our futures in each other’s hands, bound by mutual trust. Our democracy has stains on it, but it has endured because we repeatedly go through election cycles, from the local to the nation, and learn to live and dialogue together after those results.
An election always has losers and winners. The losers never like the results but still have their voice to sway their fellow citizens. Disputing an election with no proof of fraud deeply damages that mutual trust.
Strong Trump supporter Republican Senator Lindsay Graham took to the Senate floor on Wednesday night. He said that he prayed that Biden would lose. He supported Trump. Trump lost. For those who claim election fraud he asked for evidence. There was nothing of substance to show. Biden is “the legitimate President of the United States” Graham concluded.
Some elected representatives echoing false fraud allegations claim they are only reflecting their constituent’s feelings. We elect representatives to be leaders, not mirrors. A true leader not only inspires but also speaks the truth. Republican Senator and former Presidential candidate Mitt Romney said that “the best way we can show respect for the voters that were upset is by telling them the truth.” Heavy conscience should weigh on those, whether elected or in media, who continue to reinforce lies which have no evidence to support them. Lindsey Graham and Mitt Romney were leaders Wednesday night.
Our democracy is more than voting. Freedom of speech, the press and the right to peacefully assemble give citizens multiple ways to express their beliefs. Exercising those rights, our history has changed. Women won the right to vote, slavery was abolished, Civil Rights were restored, workers organized, LGBTQ and numerous other groups took risks, marched, wrote, sang, faced scorn and eventually convinced the nation of their cause’s just claims. Some extremists always advocated violence; those actions hurt the cause they trumpeted, turning the public’s attention away from the issue to the rude action.
This fragile web called democracy only works with mutual trust and tolerance. It’s time now to restore and strengthen that mutual belief, not destroy it.
Mike Matejka is a resident of Normal.