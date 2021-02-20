Mike Matejka: Normal election: Potholes vs. progress

Listening to the competing camps in Normal’s April mayoral and council election summons Charles Dickens in "A Tale of Two Cities," “It was the best of times, it was the worst of time, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness…”
Incumbent Mayor Chris Koos proudly points to Uptown development, a new train station, two hotels and Rivian choosing Normal as breakthroughs for a thriving community. His opponent, Mark Tiritilli, talks about potholes, debt and wasteful spending. In this election voters can’t complain they don’t have a clear choice.
Uptown is the disagreement pivot point. The Town has used Tax Increment Financing (TIF), debt and a comprehensive development plan to transform what was Normal’s downtown from a few pizza joints and t-shirt shops into a new urbanist, economic development model. Ten years ago parking in front of the Normal Post Office, Shorty’s barber shop or any other business was no challenge. Today occasionally one has to use a parking garage and walk three to five blocks to shop or dine in Uptown.
Has Uptown been worth it? The Town has invested $91 million in Uptown, retaining a Fitch’s triple A bond rating while doing so. The Town’s investment in upgrades and infrastructure has attracted $142 million in private investment. Uptown contributed $54,550 in property tax revenue in 2005; $2.5 million last year. That’s property taxes paid by businesses, adding to the community’s solvency and lessening the burden on home-owners.
There are two additional pay-offs that Uptown created – sustaining ISU and Rivian.
Illinois State University has weathered the crisis facing state public higher education. It did this through strong fund-raising and by maintaining student enrollment. How much did Uptown aid that effort? In 2019, 56% of ISU’s enrollment was from Chicagoland and the surrounding suburbs. Having pedestrian access to the train from campus has made Uptown Station is the fourth busiest Amtrak stop in the Midwest. Having Medici, two hotels and other amenities assures parents and students that they chose a vibrant community. ISU’s success is strong contrast to Western and Eastern Illinois universities and their enrollment challenges.
Rivian is perhaps the strongest testament for Uptown. When the former Mitsubishi plant was up for auction there were 31 vacant auto plants in the U.S. Why choose McLean County? Rivian managers who first came for the machinery auction instead embraced the community. The Town’s electric cars infrastructure, a ready workforce and Uptown’s ambience were all factors in buying the plant. The incentives McLean County governments gave to the fledgling auto maker were all based on employment goals. The firm did not meet their first round of qualifications and in May refused to take $1 million in incentives, citing COVID’s impact on the Town.
Attracting industries is a hard-sell nationally and the community was spared a vacant, hard-to-market auto plant on its outskirts. Rivian now employs 700 full-time workers. Almost 1,700 construction workers are earning paychecks as the plant is remodeled and expanded. Rivian has invested $471,355,730 of its own funds in upgrades and new construction.
Not all is perfect; the vacant lot where Uptown East is planned and the empty ground floor across the Circle are reminders that holes remain. The Town’s office space rental in Uptown West is questionable as were the incentives given to Portillo’s restaurant, which built in other communities without a tax-subsidized lure.
Being debt-free is laudable; just like a family buying a home, there is a time for debt to grow opportunities and a time where debt becomes a liability. The Town’s debt is $82.7 million, which includes the water and sewer funds. If this was out of line, the Town would not have a Fitch AAA, Standard and Poors AA and a Moody’s Aa1 bond ratings.
For residents who don’t frequent Uptown, Uptown is resented. Many residents look in their neighborhood and see potholes, wondering why they aren’t filled when Uptown commands the headlines. Revamping West College Avenue toward Rivian is possible because of state and federal grants but many homeowners question why funds are available for that and not their street?
Ultimately, the potholes vs. progress argument is a false dichotomy. It’s not one or other – it can be a both/and. Outside investment grows the tax base, which gives the Town more to spend maintaining neighborhoods. The Town’s current budget calls for $3.18 million in transportation-related outlays in fiscal years 21-22. That’s a 49% increase. The College Avenue renovation will cost $9.45 million. The Town is planning to cover only 14 percent of that, $1.37 million, the rest coming from state and federal grants to support Rivian.
Normal is on the map nationally for its redevelopment efforts, attracting jobs and investment, creating envy in other communities. The question is whether that impresses voters in the Town enough to retain Mayor Koos for a fourth term or they choose Mark Tiritilli.
Mike Matejka is the legislative director of the Great Plains Laborers' District Council.