Mike Matejka: Normal election: Potholes vs. progress

There are two additional pay-offs that Uptown created – sustaining ISU and Rivian.

Illinois State University has weathered the crisis facing state public higher education. It did this through strong fund-raising and by maintaining student enrollment. How much did Uptown aid that effort? In 2019, 56% of ISU’s enrollment was from Chicagoland and the surrounding suburbs. Having pedestrian access to the train from campus has made Uptown Station is the fourth busiest Amtrak stop in the Midwest. Having Medici, two hotels and other amenities assures parents and students that they chose a vibrant community. ISU’s success is strong contrast to Western and Eastern Illinois universities and their enrollment challenges.

Rivian is perhaps the strongest testament for Uptown. When the former Mitsubishi plant was up for auction there were 31 vacant auto plants in the U.S. Why choose McLean County? Rivian managers who first came for the machinery auction instead embraced the community. The Town’s electric cars infrastructure, a ready workforce and Uptown’s ambience were all factors in buying the plant. The incentives McLean County governments gave to the fledgling auto maker were all based on employment goals. The firm did not meet their first round of qualifications and in May refused to take $1 million in incentives, citing COVID’s impact on the Town.