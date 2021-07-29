Mike Matejka: Recognizing true American patriots

This past Tuesday I was deeply moved, listening to the police officers’ testimony about the January 6 attack on our Capitol and our democratic values.

Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, Officer Harry Dunn, District of Columbia officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges offered heartfelt testimony, recounting the life-threatening situation they endured during the insurrection.

Gonell moved me the most. An immigrant from the Dominican Republican and a U.S. Army Iraqi veteran, he became a citizen on July 23, 1999. He understands the democratic values he swore to uphold. In his hesitant English he clearly shared how much this country means to him.

"My sense of duty for the country, for the Constitution, at that time was bigger than even my love for my wife and my son," he said.

Too many of us take the Declaration of Independence’s “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” to represent personal gain, comfort and acquisition. The American experiment is a communal effort, dependent upon “we the people” recognizing our bonds and our shared commitment to basic democracy.

On January 6 the officers did their duty, while being physically attacked, racially and personally berated by their fellow Americans who were storming the gates of democracy.

“There are some who express outrage when someone kneels while calling for social justice. Where are those same people expressing outrage to condemn the violent attack on law enforcement, the Capitol and on our American democracy?” Gonell asked. “I’m still waiting for them.”

At one level politics is a game, but a game with life and death consequences. When the referee, umpire or score keeper makes a call, we accept the ruling. If an Olympic athlete threw a tantrum because they received the silver and not the gold, the world would be aghast.

Democracy requires that we all play by the rules. When President Donald Trump’s Attorney General, Vice President Mike Pence, and multiple state attorneys general and local election officials called the score, it should be accepted. One hates to lose a contest, yet for democracy to continue the popular will needs acceptance.

Coming from the Dominican Republic, a country that endured 30 years of the infamous Rafael Trujillo dictatorship, Gonell knows democracy’s value.

To continue claiming the election was fraudulent serves no one but a sore loser. These police officers showed higher morals, commitment and patriotism than our past President.

Finally, commendations to the Congressional representatives who are working hard to uncover the January 6 disgrace and how it was instigated. McLean County should be proud of native son Adam Kinzinger, who is putting truth-seeking above political comfort and empty rhetoric.

Mike Matejka lives in Normal.

