Mike Matejka: Remember Civil War sacrifices

Memorial Day is more than the barbeque season’s first outing – the commemoration grew from the Civil War (1861-1865), the bloody conflict that tore this nation apart yet also liberated the enslaved. Multiple communities on both sides of the Mason-Dixon line claim originating the holiday, known then as “Decoration Day.” Illinois General John A. Logan is credited with an official beginning, calling for placing flowers on soldiers’ graves on May 30, 1868. Few know one of the first ceremony was African-American in origin.
Charleston, South Carolina, is where the war began on April 12, 1861, with the rebel army firing cannons on Fort Sumter. When Confederate forces fled Charleston on March 18, 1865, the first Union troops to enter the city were the African-American 21st Infantry and the 55th Massachusetts.
Charleston’s Washington Race Course and Jockey Club was used as a prisoner of war camp. Over 260 Union soldiers died and were buried in a mass grave there. The now emancipated African-American community exhumed the bodies and reinterred them in a new cemetery, surrounded by a fence that proclaimed those buried as the “Martyrs of the Race Course.”
On May 1, 1865, over 10,000 freed African-Americans paraded to the racecourse, singing hymns, joining in prayer and carrying bouquets for the grave site.
Why is this important? The American Civil War is often historically remembered as a war between brothers, white men against white man. Too often forgotten is the critical role of African-American troops and enslaved people who fled bondage. What began as a war to save the union became a war of liberation.
It was clearly liberation to one Central Illinois resident in 1865. Lacon’s Horatio Barrington, a sergeant in Company C of the Illinois 14th Infantry, regularly wrote The Daily Pantagraph with his southern experiences. His unit was in General William T. Sherman’s 1864 “March to the Sea” from Atlanta to Savannah, which destroyed insurrectionist infrastructure.
On December 18, 1864 Barrington wrote from outside Savannah, Georgia, his letter published on January 11, 1865. When the Union Army advanced, African-Americans fled the plantations, forming a long procession that followed the troops. He recounted a woman who said she was 99, hobbling along with the formation, overjoyed to escape slavery. He recounted another woman, about 40-years-old, suddenly “flying through the woods as if she were wild,” for the marching troops had liberated her children, who probably were sold to another plantation. “I have seen many persons overjoyed at some good fortune, or unexpected reunion, but I have never seen anything equal the perfect heaven of delight that this old, black mother seemed to be in.”
Barrington called out to Northern women to consider their formerly enslaved counterparts: “Am I not right in supposing that they are endowed by the Creator with the same love of freedom that he has given to you? Perhaps you can understand better than I, why these slave mothers endure everything, even death, to secure for their children and themselves freedom.”
Thanks to Don Munson’s "It is Begun," a compilation of Pantagraph Civil War reports, for these excerpts.
On Memorial Day, we honor those who gave their life for freedom. In recalling its post-Civil War roots, the active participation of African-Americans in their own liberation needs remembering. As we grapple with slavery’s racist legacy, recall that given the opportunity, people will step up to freedom’s challenge.
Mike Matejka lives in Normal.