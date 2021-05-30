Mike Matejka: Remember Civil War sacrifices

It was clearly liberation to one Central Illinois resident in 1865. Lacon’s Horatio Barrington, a sergeant in Company C of the Illinois 14th Infantry, regularly wrote The Daily Pantagraph with his southern experiences. His unit was in General William T. Sherman’s 1864 “March to the Sea” from Atlanta to Savannah, which destroyed insurrectionist infrastructure.

On December 18, 1864 Barrington wrote from outside Savannah, Georgia, his letter published on January 11, 1865. When the Union Army advanced, African-Americans fled the plantations, forming a long procession that followed the troops. He recounted a woman who said she was 99, hobbling along with the formation, overjoyed to escape slavery. He recounted another woman, about 40-years-old, suddenly “flying through the woods as if she were wild,” for the marching troops had liberated her children, who probably were sold to another plantation. “I have seen many persons overjoyed at some good fortune, or unexpected reunion, but I have never seen anything equal the perfect heaven of delight that this old, black mother seemed to be in.”