Mike Matejka: Slow down in construction zones

On June 9, 2020, a good man was killed on U.S. 24 in Gridley.
Larry Williams, age 59, was over six feet tall, somewhat stocky, with a bald head and a ready smile. He was a Laborers Local 362 member. Larry was an “instant comfort” person, whose easy personality produced quick friendship. Larry was valued on any work crew; he would readily jump in to share the load and lift spirits as the day dragged on.
Larry cherished his family with wife Lena and their five children: Ahleeya, Elijah, Kapria, Larry Junior and Ezekiel. Whether it was the Labor Day or the Memorial Day Parade, Larry brought his children with him, his big grin shining as he introduced his youngsters.
That June morning Larry was flagging on Route 24 at Gridley’s Ford Street intersection.
Larry didn’t make it through that Tuesday. Two hours into work, Larry skull was fractured when struck by motorist Abuelsood K. Juma, age 58, of Peoria. Juma was charged with speeding and failure to yield to a construction worker. Larry was Local 362’s first work zone fatality since 1979.
Every spring two major events are safety clarion calls. April 28 is the AFL-CIO’s Workers’ Memorial Day, a commemoration for fallen workers. The national labor federation’s 2018 statistics showed 5,250 workers dying on the job, another 50,000 dying from workplace exposures. April 26-30 is highway Work Zone Safety Week, a cooperative effort of the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police, contractors plus the Laborers and Teamsters, a remind to slow down and heed warnings on the highway.
Despite flashing arrow boards, speed warnings and barricades, many drivers don’t show down. Drivers are often fatigued, on the phone or simply in a hurry, oblivious not only to the worker, but their own safety.
In 2020 Illinois highway work zones, 25 drivers, eight passengers, two pedestrians and two workers, Larry and Mark Pirelli, were killed, lives and promise extinguished in a flash of slamming brakes and crumpling steel.
At 6 a.m. on April 28, the McLean County community will gather at Laborers Local 362 Hall for Workers’ Memorial Day. The early morning ceremony is a brief one. Over 400 names are read every year, a McLean County workplace fatality roll call – railroaders, coal miners, construction workers, government employee and over 100 United Asbestos and Rubber Company asbestosis victims who died a slow asphyxiation.
This year, a new name will join that sad list – Larry Williams. At Local 362’s entrance wall hangs photos of past workplace fatalities. For the first time since 1979, a new photo is joining that montage.
On the job and at every safety meeting, the mantra is repeated – work safe. Accidents happen but carelessness is often the cause. For Larry it was a speeding motorist. Put down the phone, heed the flashing arrow and the work zone speed sign. Remember Larry and drive safe, work safe and watch out for each other. The list needs no more names.
Mike Matejka lives in Normal.