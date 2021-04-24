Mike Matejka: Slow down in construction zones

On June 9, 2020, a good man was killed on U.S. 24 in Gridley.

Larry Williams, age 59, was over six feet tall, somewhat stocky, with a bald head and a ready smile. He was a Laborers Local 362 member. Larry was an “instant comfort” person, whose easy personality produced quick friendship. Larry was valued on any work crew; he would readily jump in to share the load and lift spirits as the day dragged on.

Larry cherished his family with wife Lena and their five children: Ahleeya, Elijah, Kapria, Larry Junior and Ezekiel. Whether it was the Labor Day or the Memorial Day Parade, Larry brought his children with him, his big grin shining as he introduced his youngsters.

That June morning Larry was flagging on Route 24 at Gridley’s Ford Street intersection.

Larry didn’t make it through that Tuesday. Two hours into work, Larry skull was fractured when struck by motorist Abuelsood K. Juma, age 58, of Peoria. Juma was charged with speeding and failure to yield to a construction worker. Larry was Local 362’s first work zone fatality since 1979.