Murray: Coronavirus stressing you out? Here's how to cope

I recently returned from Zambia, where I am leading a study focused on implementing strategies to build leaders and scale up treatments known to be effective for coping with the mental health effects of violence and substance use. But like everywhere in the world, coronavirus was a major topic of discussion.

Soon after returning home, I was talking with a group of neighbors who know I work on global health issues and were eager for my take on COVID-19.

As I was offering insights from infectious disease experts, one woman quietly excused herself. She said the conversation was making her anxious. I felt terrible, especially because my work is focused on the mental health impacts of traumatic events.

Considerable attention today is rightly focused on the clinical course of a coronavirus infection and how it can vary from the mild to the severe. The pandemic is having something of a parallel impact on mental health: some are taking it in stride, while for others the stress is significant. Most of us will be somewhere in the middle.

Here are a few suggestions for managing COVID-19 risks to our mental health that can be adopted alongside efforts like social distancing to manage disease transmission.