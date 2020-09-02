Nicholas Goldberg: Why we should abolish political conventions now, while they’re fresh in our minds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now that they’re over, let’s be honest about political conventions.

They’re theater, they’re propaganda, they’re pep rallies. Nothing meaningful happens at them. First established in the 1830s, they once served a purpose — to select a party nominee, often in a smoke-filled back room, but sometimes on the convention floor — but that hasn’t been true for half a century.

At best, they offer the parties a chance to excite their voters, lay out some themes of the campaign, hammer their enemies and introduce an often unknown vice presidential nominee.

Doing away with these pointless quadrennial exercises would be a fine idea.

But don’t kid yourselves: Abolishing the conventions wouldn’t fix a deeper problem, which is that American presidential campaigns are too often deceptive, manipulative and misleading.

Just consider this year’s conventions. The Democratic National Convention, by far the less offensive of the two, focused overwhelmingly on creating a heartwarming emotional connection between voters and the candidate — rather than on explaining what Joe Biden would do as president.