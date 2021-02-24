Noah Feldman: Lawsuit a rare test of free speech

To win the lawsuit, Thompson would have to prove that Trump and Giuliani conspired with those who attacked the Capitol. It would not be sufficient simply to show that the attackers were inspired by Trump’s speech or by Giuliani’s repeated assertions that the election was stolen. A conspiracy requires agreement to commit an illegal act and intent to get it done.

Trump’s simplest defense strategy would be to claim that the words he spoke on and before Jan. 6 were protected by the First Amendment. Just like the government can’t put you in prison for protected speech, the government can’t hold you civilly liable for constitutionally protected speech. Being required to pay damages would violate your free expression rights.

The Brandenburg standard says that speech can only be penalized if it is directed towards inciting imminent lawless action and is actually likely to produce that lawless action. The second part of the test should be easy to satisfy in Trump’s case, because the Jan. 6 attacks actually did occur right after Trump spoke. The hard part would be to show that Trump’s words were “directed” to incitement, a standard that likely requires proof of Trump’s intent to incite, or proof that his words were literally directed to inciting violence — or both.