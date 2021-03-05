Noah Feldman: Voting rights cases make this Supreme Court squeamish

But Frankfurter’s judicial restraint also included a deep skepticism around the courts’ capacity to intervene in voting rights issues. In his own mind, Roberts followed that approach in the Shelby County case. He may do so in the Arizona case. And here, liberals will reject his approach — as indeed liberals rejected Frankfurter’s approach in his era.

The basic idea of voting rights restraint is that elections are inherently competitive political battles — and that there is no neutral way for courts to intervene that doesn’t favor one side or the other. The argument is that courts shouldn’t be drawn into the “political thicket” — a place where they will get stuck and not be able to get out. If courts rule on election matters, runs the theory, they will end up undercutting their own legitimacy by seeming to side with one political party.

Seen from that perspective, the case of Bush v. Gore — the low point for the court in the last quarter century — was a natural result of what happens when the court messes with election results. For Roberts, no other decision has comparably delegitimized the court during his adult memory. He wants to avoid any future such disasters. He wants the public to see the justices as neutral umpires.