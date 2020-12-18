Noah Smith: Breaking up Facebook won't solve the problem

But it’s unlikely those are the main reasons authorities are trying to slap down Google and Facebook. That's because both search and social networking are probably natural monopolies, meaning that one company tends to crowd out rivals. Forcing Google to spin off Android probably wouldn’t break its search monopoly; this was Europe’s experience when it won an antitrust suit against the company. Facebook and Instagram would probably be able to survive as separate social networks for a while, but eventually everyone would want to connect with everyone else on one platform.

A simpler explanation is that forced breakups are a raw power play. Some political leaders feel that companies like Facebook and Google have managed to place themselves above the rest of society, including government. They’re paranoid that Google is monkeying with search results for political purposes, and that Facebook is suppressing news to help the opposition.

These seem like expressions of a deeper fear — the fear that companies, rather than government, are now the top dog.

Governments don’t like someone else being top dog. Fundamentally, they're organizations created for the express purpose of maintaining a monopoly on the use of force, and that DNA tends to make them very anxious when some other entity seems like it might be out-powering them.