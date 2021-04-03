OUR VIEW: Our selections for Bloomington council

Over the past month, The Pantagraph editorial board spoke with nearly two dozen candidates running for municipal office. Our newsroom held debates for Bloomington and Normal mayor and councils.

The results were encouraging. We found citizens who are engaged, have passion and offer solutions.

We may not agree with all of them on every topic, but at a time when our political system can seem so fractured, we need more people like those running for office on Tuesday.

We believe a diversity of opinions makes for a stronger community. With that in mind, we offer endorsements in the Bloomington council race:

Ward 3: Sheila Montney A Harvard University graduate and assistant vice president at State Farm, she offers an extensive background in finance and money matters. Montney brings a global perspective at a time when the council will be tasked with rebuilding the post-pandemic economy.

Ward 5: Patrick Lawler A Normal Community High School teacher, he offers a unique perspective on social service and affordable housing priorities. He also is an advocate for community partnerships and finding practical solutions.