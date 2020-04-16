Page: Democrats might not fall in love with Joe Biden, but they’ll need to fall in line

Progressive journalist-activist Shaun King, a Sanders surrogate, also chimed in with this criticism: “In his conversation with @BernieSanders, @JoeBiden is clearly reading from a TelePrompTer. It’s supposed to be a CONVERSATION. I’ve never seen this happen in my entire life.”

Considering how Biden is running against President Donald Trump, for whom the teleprompter has not always been a friend, you might think the left would be relieved. Not King. He posted an opinion piece outlining a list of requirements for his endorsement, and alleging that Biden “blatantly lied” about his past participation in the civil rights movement.

These are the sort of attacks from one’s own side that are hardly unique to Democrats. Remember RINOs? Short for “Republicans in name only,” that was a right-wing putdown of the party’s moderates who supposedly were not conservative enough. Today, there’s little doubt that the party has moved to the right with Trump’s rise, which is what progressive-wing Democrats want their party to do in the other direction.

All of which brings up an adage I first heard from Democratic consultants in the early 1990s: Republicans fall in line, Democrats fall in love — or want to.