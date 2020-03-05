Page: Lessons in the fall of my friend Chris Matthews

“When I laughed nervously and said nothing, he followed up to the makeup artist. ‘Keep putting makeup on her, I’ll fall in love with her.’”

On another occasion, she writes, he stood between her and the mirror and complimented the red dress she was wearing for the segment. “You going out tonight?” he asked her.

She said she didn’t know, and he said — again to the makeup artist — “Make sure you wipe this off her face after the show. We don’t make her up so some guy at a bar can look at her like this.”

The makeup lady apologized for him after he left. “Don’t let him bother you,” she said to Bassett. “That’s just how he is.”

Maybe so but, looking back, I can’t help but think that, despite the warnings he received from management, maybe he needed more. Sometimes I, too, was frustrated by his tendency to maintain his show’s excitement level by talking too fast sometimes for his own good.

It became an in-house joke during my appearances, for example, that we had to stop tape and redo his introduction of his panel on four or five occasions because he accidentally called me “Clarence Thomas.”

For now, the best lesson for the rest of us in Chris Matthews’ sad break with his network may be to urge us all to speak up, amiably but frankly, when we see our friends’ words digging the grave of their own careers.

Page writes for the Chicago Tribune.

