Page: What Trump doesn’t care to know about COVID-19 could hurt us

More often, the president praises his own “instincts” for understanding science and other matters.

“I like this stuff. I really get it,” he said at the CDC in remarks that I am certain will live on in history. “People are surprised that I understand it. Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.” Hey, it’s not too late.

And when all else fails in Trump’s list of reactions to crises, he makes stuff up. He has predicted that the virus will “miraculously” disappear on its own as spring warms into summer. Actually the virus’ discovery is so new that nobody’s certain what will happen in the long run.

He also has suggested that a vaccine will be available soon, only to be contradicted by other top health officials. He has said that “anyone who wants a test can get a test,” but Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on “Fox News Sunday” that it would actually be up to a doctor.