Pamela Althoff: Proud of marijuana law's success

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly took a bold step last year, creating and signing into law the country’s most progressive and equitable adult-use cannabis law and laying a foundation that will undoubtedly be a model for other states moving forward.
It would be an understatement to say the cannabis industry succeeded in the first year of the adult use law, which went into effect on Jan. 1. By July alone, Illinois had recouped $52 million in tax revenue from cannabis – doubling its estimate for the first half of 2020.
The success of the industry is a testament to the law and the responsible businesses operating in it. The Cannabis Business Association of Illinois, which represents 93 percent of cannabis businesses in Illinois, is proud of the way our members have supported their local communities, taken care of medical patients and provided employment and growth opportunities even as the pandemic created unprecedented challenges.
Here are some of the highlights of the first year of adult use in Illinois:
Growing despite the pandemic
As Illinois works in the months and years ahead to support industries devastated by COVID-19, it should also consider opportunities to continue growing the thriving cannabis market. Cannabis has been a bright spot in the budgets of Illinois, Chicago and other communities, and there are even more revenue, jobs and economic development opportunities available.
Another clear sign of growth came on election day, when residents of six Chicago suburbs voted to allow recreational sales, a clear sign of the growing embrace and destigmatization of cannabis.
Upholding a commitment to social equity
Social equity is part and parcel to a thriving cannabis industry in Illinois. It was baked into the law to ensure that communities historically impacted by the criminalization of cannabis have an opportunity to participate in the legal cannabis industry.
While there is still work to be done to make Illinois’ cannabis industry more diverse and truly equitable, our members are committed to restorative justice, community and workforce development, and incubating minority-owned businesses. Nearly 40 percent of all cannabis tax revenue goes straight to social justice and mental health programs, including the Illinois Restore, Reinvest and Renew (R3) program to fund grants for violence prevention, reentry, youth development, economic development and civil legal aid services.
Industry members are also helping expunge the records of ex-offenders of marijuana laws and providing employment opportunities for them. This not only creates new jobs, but provides a path forward for many Illinois residents who did not have options available to them.
Supporting medical patients
The surge in recreational cannabis sales hasn’t changed the industry’s commitment to supporting medical patients. Our members have been helping hundreds of thousands of Illinois patients manage conditions such as chronic pain, nausea, glaucoma, Crohn’s disease and many more.
Our members pulled together after several dispensaries were damaged and forced to close during episodes of civil unrest this summer. We worked together to relocate supplies, assessed security protocols to ensure workers and neighbors remained safe, and advocated for an emergency increase in limits for patients to ensure they had continued access to medication.
We’ll continue to advocate on behalf of medical customers who have come to depend on and trust us over the past seven years.
The future of the cannabis industry
As we look to 2021, we will begin to engage with stakeholders to improve the cannabis market even more. We’re focused on delivering changes to the program that will help social equity applicants succeed, like reimbursing applicants for delays in the process and removing onerous state tax provisions that are a drag on investment. We are also working to change the law to get people into jobs more quickly and not be held back by paperwork.
There is more to be done to ensure Illinois remains a trailblazer in developing the most robust and equitable cannabis market in the country. The Cannabis Business Association of Illinois and our members will continue to lead the charge to make this happen.
Pamela Althoff is executive director of the Cannabis Business Association of Illinois.