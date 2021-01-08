Pamela Althoff: Proud of marijuana law's success

The surge in recreational cannabis sales hasn’t changed the industry’s commitment to supporting medical patients. Our members have been helping hundreds of thousands of Illinois patients manage conditions such as chronic pain, nausea, glaucoma, Crohn’s disease and many more.

Our members pulled together after several dispensaries were damaged and forced to close during episodes of civil unrest this summer. We worked together to relocate supplies, assessed security protocols to ensure workers and neighbors remained safe, and advocated for an emergency increase in limits for patients to ensure they had continued access to medication.

We’ll continue to advocate on behalf of medical customers who have come to depend on and trust us over the past seven years.

The future of the cannabis industry

As we look to 2021, we will begin to engage with stakeholders to improve the cannabis market even more. We’re focused on delivering changes to the program that will help social equity applicants succeed, like reimbursing applicants for delays in the process and removing onerous state tax provisions that are a drag on investment. We are also working to change the law to get people into jobs more quickly and not be held back by paperwork.

There is more to be done to ensure Illinois remains a trailblazer in developing the most robust and equitable cannabis market in the country. The Cannabis Business Association of Illinois and our members will continue to lead the charge to make this happen.

Pamela Althoff is executive director of the Cannabis Business Association of Illinois.

