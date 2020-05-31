Park: Wind brings promise of economic future

In addition to construction jobs and career opportunities, wind farms support growth throughout the communities where they operate. New private spending on roads by wind operators improves our infrastructure. Additional tax revenue for county governments, and for schools in particular, funds needed improvements in our communities while reducing property tax burden on residents.

Wind farms are providing benefits statewide, too. Wind and solar are now the cheapest source of energy in the majority of Illinois counties. Innovative companies like Microsoft and Amazon are purchasing Illinois wind power and locating new projects here thanks to our diverse energy supply. Our tradition of manufacturing and engineering excellence has led to a strong supply chain supporting the industry, too. We build everything from the wind towers themselves to the construction equipment needed to erect them — powering Illinois to third in the country for wind-related employment.

The benefits wind is providing are more than a promise. They already exist.

Communities with established wind investment are better prepared for the current downturn. Giving landowners greater security to weather uncertainty, providing communities a tax base to maintain essential services, and schools the revenue they need to buy laptops and other tech that is easing the pressure of online learning.