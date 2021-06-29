Patricia Murphy: Clobber leaders for compromise and you'll get the government you deserve

People want Congress, or the Legislature, or fill-in-the-blank-government-entity to "put politics aside and solve problems."

"Why can't they just do that?" people want to know.

For a perfect example of why it's harder and harder to "just do that," especially in Washington, look for a minute at the For the People Act that Democrats tried to move through the Senate last week.

The federal elections and campaign overhaul started life in 2019 as a 706-page message bill, meaning a best-case-scenario, in-a-perfect-world proposal. It wasn't designed to pass, so much as to illustrate the values Democrats hold when it comes to campaigns and elections.

As usually happens, after an even larger proposal came forward in 2021, someone, in this case Sen. Joe Manchin, put forward a trimmed down concept that the Democrat said he could sell to his voters at home in West Virginia.

Georgia's U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock told NBC News he thought Manchin's overall compromise was "significant."

Stacey Abrams, who has become a national leader on voting rights, called Manchin's concepts "a vital first step," adding that it was "absolutely" the kind of compromise she could support.

Abrams never said she would support only the Manchin proposal, or that she would stop fighting for more. But within hours fellow Democrats and voting rights groups were on Abrams, pushing her to say Manchin's proposal was not nearly enough.

While Democrats were balking at Abrams from the Left, Republican campaign operatives started circulating years-old Warnock statements, when he equated state voter ID cards to a poll tax. The Republican National Committee accused Warnock of flip-flopping, since Manchin's framework would have included a voter ID provision.

Instead, his openness to Manchin's idea was, wait for it, compromising, Not caving. Not flip flopping. But being willing to consider an idea that's half of what most Democrats wanted, but much more than what they got in the end.

Shot down from the start, Manchin's idea never got off the ground. And Republicans in the Senate blocked the larger bill, calling it a partisan power grab.

But the entire episode showed how few incentives for compromise exist in modern politics, and how many incentives there are for elected officials to simply dig in their heels.

Not long ago, Sen. Johnny Isakson occupied the Senate seat that Warnock is in now. Before Isakson was Sen. Paul Coverdell. Both Republicans were known to be conservative, but also ready to work with Democrats when it advanced their goals.

As conservative as Coverdell was, he teamed up with Sen. Ted Kennedy on the education overhaul known as No Child Left Behind.

If you have ever put money into a 529 savings account for a child's education, you can thank Coverdell and Kennedy for the compromise that created it.

Coverdell's originally learned the Art of Getting What You Can during his 15 years in the Georgia state Senate, when he was one of just five Republicans in the 55-member chamber. Once he was in Washington, Coverdell relied on face-to-face meetings with other senators, instead of meetings between staff, to find areas where a deal could get done.

Coverdell's days of sit-down diplomacy were also the ones before smartphones and Twitter and CNN's Manu Raju broadcasting hallway reaction live on cable news before other senators have even heard the opening offer.

That kind of instant feedback amplifies the critics before a concept can even become a framework.

Every one of the most important legislative achievements in Congress has been the result of some kind of compromise, from education to health care to military bases to nuclear nonproliferation.

Over the next week, members of Congress are working to negotiate compromises on everything from police reform to voting rights to a massive infrastructure package.

If you want progress on any of those issues before the next presidential election, don't fall for the partisan talking points or the fundraising appeals.

Pick up your phone and make the case to the ones who need to hear it.

Patricia Murphy is a columnist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

