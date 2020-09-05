PHIL GRIZZARD: As witnessed, it can happen here

In 2nd Kings 22 of the Bible, King Josiah learned about atrocities his kingdom’s ancestors had committed. Josiah did not just brush it off and move forward. Instead, he wept and tore his robes, an expression of pain and sorrow. He immediately shared with all the kingdom’s inhabitants what had happened over generations and its continuing impact. Then Josiah actively worked to set things right and overcome the evil things his ancestors had established.
A few years ago, our campus ministry was tailgating at an ISU football game. Suddenly, several police officers surrounded one of our Black students because he “fit a description.” Thirty minutes of hassling came to nothing. I was outraged to witness racial profiling in my hometown.
The recent police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, whose back was turned, occurred in Kenosha, WI. Some demographics (census.gov):
Kenosha county, WI: 87% white, 7% Black, population 169,500.
McLean county, IL: 84% white, 8% Black, population 171,500.
If it happened in Kenosha, it could happen here.
Police officers have difficult jobs. They are asked to do too much. And they have lot of power, which means small errors in judgment can be fatal. It’s important to support police officers, but that doesn’t mean rationalize the killing of unarmed Black people. Let’s make their jobs better.
"Defund the police" -- not the most convincing political phrase ever coined -- means reduce society's dependence on the police to handle situations that other professionals can do better. Dealing with mental illness is one example. I think "reimagine policing" is a better term. Let’s go from segregation-style policing to community healing.
Police racism is a symptom of society’s racism. It's not about "bad cops" or "good cops," or one "bad apple" spoiling the whole bunch. It's that the bag itself is poison. It doesn't matter how good the apples started out, they are going to become, to some degree, "bad." Some tragically worse than others, but every single apple is infected. Because every single white person is racist.
Yes, I said it.
White people are racist. That includes me, that includes you if you’re white. Let me give you an example with a hypothetical story. I was parking my car in Wrigleyville, and I saw a thug with a crowbar.
I just used the generic word “thug” – a term that means violent person, but doesn’t specify race. Yet, whom did you visualize? Was it a white person? Didn’t think so, even though Wrigleyville is 80% white.
But that’s not your fault -- my initial thought was probably similar. We have all been poisoned by the society our ancestors established. We need the antidote, and that antidote is anti-racism. Like King Josiah, we must tear our robes, and work hard to improve our community and ourselves. It is not easy; it is a conscious struggle every day.
When you see two black teenagers on a street corner, your first thought might not be that they’re waiting for the bus. But are they really a threat? They are kids. Go out of your way to acknowledge them. Smile.
It is a microaggression for Black men to see white women clutching their purses more tightly. An anti-racist would decide: "I’d rather take the chance of my purse getting snatched than stoop to the level of clutching it tighter."
That is how we fight the poison -- to decide that the feelings of those around us are more important than us holding onto our irrational fear. That is what it will take for us to live in harmony. It can be done, by each of us.
Central Illinois Voices is a biweekly column featuring community members. Grizzard, of Normal, is campus minister, Judson Baptist Fellowship/AGAPE, and founder and principal tutor, Ph.G. Math Tutoring.
