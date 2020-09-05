PHIL GRIZZARD: As witnessed, it can happen here

"Defund the police" -- not the most convincing political phrase ever coined -- means reduce society's dependence on the police to handle situations that other professionals can do better. Dealing with mental illness is one example. I think "reimagine policing" is a better term. Let’s go from segregation-style policing to community healing.

Police racism is a symptom of society’s racism. It's not about "bad cops" or "good cops," or one "bad apple" spoiling the whole bunch. It's that the bag itself is poison. It doesn't matter how good the apples started out, they are going to become, to some degree, "bad." Some tragically worse than others, but every single apple is infected. Because every single white person is racist.

Yes, I said it.

White people are racist. That includes me, that includes you if you’re white. Let me give you an example with a hypothetical story. I was parking my car in Wrigleyville, and I saw a thug with a crowbar.

I just used the generic word “thug” – a term that means violent person, but doesn’t specify race. Yet, whom did you visualize? Was it a white person? Didn’t think so, even though Wrigleyville is 80% white.