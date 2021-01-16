Phil Grizzard: 'Confidence' a matter of circumstance

LaHood is saying that enough people lying creates evidence that should be investigated. With that in mind, I’d like to try my hand at my own false allegation:

Darin LaHood is an extortionist.

I have absolutely no evidence for this vague accusation, but I and like-minded colleagues could, for political reasons, repeat this incrimination in press conferences and legal briefs, for weeks on end.

“There is overwhelming evidence of extortion. Massive, rampant extortion.”

“It’s important to ensure that every politician’s transaction is legal and without controversy.”

“We need to have the utmost confidence in his financial dealings.”

The hypothetical cases get quickly tossed at every level including the Supreme Court.

I’m sure all of this would improve everyone’s “confidence” in his integrity. Right, Mr. LaHood?

Of course not. After hearing all this, many people would angrily believe that Darin LaHood illegally extorted money. My made-up extortion crusade would clearly be an assault on his character, but it has precisely as much merit as the fraud-accusation shenanigans.