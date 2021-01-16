Phil Grizzard: 'Confidence' a matter of circumstance

Last month, Congressman Darin LaHood signed onto the Texas amicus brief, rife with unproven allegations of voter fraud, that sought to disqualify millions of votes in four states won by Joe Biden. No other congressperson anywhere in central Illinois -- including several Republicans -- joined the seditious lawsuit, which was immediately and unanimously rejected by the Supreme Court.
Republican election officials and even Trump-appointed judges have concluded repeatedly and universally that this fraud claim is a lie, and LaHood knows it. He isn’t stupid; has a law degree.
Republican Senator Ben Sasse recently explained in an open letter that in private conversations, no congressional Republican actually believes that the election results were fraudulent -- “not one.” Instead, their concern is exclusively about “how they will ‘look’ to President Trump’s most ardent supporters.”
So LaHood’s motivation was purely to appease Trump’s most ardent supporters.
He then defended his antics with an intelligence-insulting explanation, which was mostly a brownnosing ego stroke to a soon-to-be former President. He did say, “The cornerstone of our democracy is the integrity of our elections and ensuring that every vote is cast legally and without controversy. … Our democracy is predicated on citizens having the utmost confidence in the electoral system.”
LaHood is saying that enough people lying creates evidence that should be investigated. With that in mind, I’d like to try my hand at my own false allegation:
Darin LaHood is an extortionist.
I have absolutely no evidence for this vague accusation, but I and like-minded colleagues could, for political reasons, repeat this incrimination in press conferences and legal briefs, for weeks on end.
“There is overwhelming evidence of extortion. Massive, rampant extortion.”
“It’s important to ensure that every politician’s transaction is legal and without controversy.”
“We need to have the utmost confidence in his financial dealings.”
The hypothetical cases get quickly tossed at every level including the Supreme Court.
I’m sure all of this would improve everyone’s “confidence” in his integrity. Right, Mr. LaHood?
Of course not. After hearing all this, many people would angrily believe that Darin LaHood illegally extorted money. My made-up extortion crusade would clearly be an assault on his character, but it has precisely as much merit as the fraud-accusation shenanigans.
LaHood joined a gang who performed this libelous assault not just on an individual, but on -- as he himself says! -- the cornerstone of democracy. People will believe Supreme Court briefings made by respected leaders. After this manipulation of his supporters, LaHood can no longer be considered a respected leader.
But it’s actually worse than that. LaHood writes, “President Trump had the right to pursue legal remedies,” which conveniently neglects LaHood’s own participation in the scheme. It's one thing to allow that someone else has the right to burn the American flag. It's quite another to join them in burning the flag!
Indeed, burning the flag would have effectively shown the contempt LaHood has for our democracy without actually damaging our democracy like this malicious maneuver did. It led directly to the January 6 violent and lethal insurrection on the U.S. Capitol by those ardent Trump supporters who believe the anti-democratic mendacity propagated by Trump’s lackeys like LaHood, turning the United States of America into a third-world banana republic.
LaHood and over 100 congressional Republicans proliferated these damaging lies, and they now have blood on their hands. These fascist sympathizers should forever be known as the “Banana Republicans.”
Darin LaHood’s stain on central Illinois and indeed the United States will take a long time to remove. The stain on LaHood will never be removed.
But he needs to be.
Phil Grizzard, of Normal, is campus minister, Judson Baptist Fellowship/AGAPE, and founder and principal tutor, Ph.G. Math Tutoring.