Phil Grizzard: Which party is better with economy?

As we’ve just finished another Presidential transition, I’ve noticed an unmistakable pattern over the last 30 years. The economy strongly influences poll numbers, and end-of-term approval numbers reflect the nation’s overall satisfaction with their choice of President.
When I was 16 years old in 1992, George H.W. Bush lost his immense Gulf War popularity when the economy crumbled. He lost re-election to Bill Clinton, who then raised taxes on the wealthy, created a budget surplus, and oversaw prosperity for all income levels. Clinton had the most popularity ever recorded when leaving office, with an approval-disapproval rating of 66%-29% (American Presidency Project, UCSB).
George W. Bush promptly dumped Clinton’s budget surplus with a major tax cut that mostly benefitted the rich. He started two wars, squandered astronomical approval ratings after 9/11, then people lost their homes as the lack of financial regulation put the entire U.S. economy on the brink of collapse. He slinked out of office with a 34%-61% rating – second-worst all-time to Richard Nixon.
Barack Obama inherited the crisis, raised taxes on the wealthy, the economy recovered, and he oversaw literally the longest bull market ever recorded. He left office with an excellent 59%-37% rating.
Donald Trump inherited Obama’s historic bull market, then ballooned the deficit with outrageous tax cuts for the wealthy. During his failed re-election campaign, he tooted his own economic performance “before COVID,” apparently presuming a mulligan for his last year in office when he lost interest in governing.
If Trump wants to be graded on a curve, let’s compare him to the rest of the class. On January 20, the U.S. had 4% of the world’s population, but 25% of the world's COVID cases and 20% of the world's deaths. And when a deadly disease is running rampant, the economy suffers. The U.S. poverty rate is now the highest since the 1960s. Trump ultimately slipped out to Mar-A-Lago with 34%-62% rate that even eclipsed Bush Jr’s for disapproval.
You know what’s first and foremost required to oversee a strong economy? Good governing. Now Joe Biden is tasked with cleaning up his Republican predecessor’s mess. Notice a pattern?
The last three Republican Presidents were born into excessive wealth. As Presidents, Bush Sr. left things bad, “W” left things really bad, and Trump created a new category of bad.
Since staunch partisans almost never change their views, approval numbers are only influenced by “the middle” one-third of the country that is open-minded about supporting either party. With this loose approximation, Obama had approval from the fast majority of the middle, but nearly every single member of “the middle” approved of Bill Clinton, and nearly every single one of the middle disapproved of both Bush Jr. and Trump.
So fully one-quarter to one-third of the entire U.S. population has dramatically preferred Democrats after they finished their terms: scores of millions of citizens. And this trend has gone on for more than a generation now.
Tax cuts for the wealthy don’t help the economy. They are advertised to "trickle down" and "eventually" help "the economy" overall. But that has never happened. Tax cuts have been effective, though, at expanding the already obscene divide between rich and poor. Republicans who push for these cuts seem to be fine with this fact.
Democratic administrations have raised taxes on the wealthy, yet improved the finances for all incomes -- including the wealthy. Both Obama's and Clinton's tenures oversaw historic stock market growth, each gaining over 180% over their 8-year terms (Kiplinger’s Personal Finance).
Yet somehow, there is a common presumption that Republican presidents are better with the economy.
Pay attention, people.
Phil Grizzard, of Normal, is campus minister, Judson Baptist Fellowship/AGAPE, and founder and principal tutor, Ph.G. Math Tutoring.