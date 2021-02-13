Phil Grizzard: Which party is better with economy?

If Trump wants to be graded on a curve, let’s compare him to the rest of the class. On January 20, the U.S. had 4% of the world’s population, but 25% of the world's COVID cases and 20% of the world's deaths. And when a deadly disease is running rampant, the economy suffers. The U.S. poverty rate is now the highest since the 1960s. Trump ultimately slipped out to Mar-A-Lago with 34%-62% rate that even eclipsed Bush Jr’s for disapproval.

You know what’s first and foremost required to oversee a strong economy? Good governing. Now Joe Biden is tasked with cleaning up his Republican predecessor’s mess. Notice a pattern?

The last three Republican Presidents were born into excessive wealth. As Presidents, Bush Sr. left things bad, “W” left things really bad, and Trump created a new category of bad.

Since staunch partisans almost never change their views, approval numbers are only influenced by “the middle” one-third of the country that is open-minded about supporting either party. With this loose approximation, Obama had approval from the fast majority of the middle, but nearly every single member of “the middle” approved of Bill Clinton, and nearly every single one of the middle disapproved of both Bush Jr. and Trump.