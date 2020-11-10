Phyllis Bennis: Congress must remember the world

Looking beyond our own shores, Congress should also take those in-between weeks to reexamine the global nature of the pandemic and what it's going to take to end it.

It's bad enough that our federal government has refused to take responsibility for a national response to the pandemic. Even worse, it's refused to even acknowledge the necessity of international coordination.

President Trump even withdrew from the most important center of global anti-pandemic coordination, the World Health Organization, and stopped paying dues to the WHO just as the virus was reaching its first heights.

Luckily, most of the rest of the world understands the need for international connection. People around the world are watching us, recognizing that our elections will have enormous consequences for them — almost as much as for us.

After all, what happens in our country affects people all around the world. Authoritarian governments in Brazil, the Philippines, Hungary and beyond have relied on cues from the Trump administration, including its disdain for the virus and necessary preventive measures.