Pitts: Sometimes, the faithful make faith a gauntlet

That is, yes, an oldie but goodie. If you've spent any time in Christian circles, you've probably heard it before. Still, there is a certain wisdom in that chestnut that feels appropriate as we observed Easter in the shadow of a deadly pandemic.

We're talking about a day when churches are ordinarily packed with people come to hear the Good News. Except that this year, they watched on tablets and smartphones instead. Churches were closed and silent. Or at least, they were supposed to be.

In recent weeks, we've seen churches all over the country defy restrictions on social gatherings. Indeed, governors in a number of states — Florida, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and Mississippi among them — have carved out religious exemptions to those bans. CNN asked a woman leaving a service in Ohio if she was concerned about having exposed herself to a deadly pathogen. She said she was not because, "I'm covered in Jesus' blood."

Translation: "I have faith in the Lord. He will save me."

One can almost hear a voice from on high saying, "I sent you social distancing. What more do you want?"