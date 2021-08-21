R. Philip Grizzard Ensuring equitable elections

Many states have come under intense criticism because their Republican-led legislatures have passed draconian election laws that nonpartisan political experts unanimously condemn as voter suppression. Among other things, these various barrier-inducing mandates eliminate mail-in voting, reduce voting locations, purge voter rolls, and even criminalize the act of giving water to voters waiting in line.

These new statutes make voting more difficult for people at certain locations and with certain work schedules, transportation limitations, voting habits, and child-care situations. Indeed, it is universally recognized by election experts that these laws specifically limit the voting opportunities of poor people and people of color.

The authors of these regulations then deny that their harsh measures are racist voter suppression tactics and feign offense when the obvious is pointed out. In their attempt to explain the need for these laws, they cite vague or made-up reasons and continue to repeat 2020 election fraud lies that have been debunked and dismissed at all levels by all relevant election officials, including many Republicans.

These voter-limitation efforts were enabled when the Supreme Court ravaged the Voting Rights Act and ruled that the federal government can no longer meddle in petty state affairs such as allowing their citizens to vote.

So I say, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Here’s my proposal to update Illinois law for free and fair elections:

Only in-person voting, only on election day: 9 to 5.

That's 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM.

Why this time? Well, it's outside of work hours, so people are free. And everybody I know is up past 9 p.m., so that should be no problem.

Some of my critics have hurled the outlandish accusation that my plan would discriminate against senior citizens. How dare they suggest I have an ulterior agenda. I have no problem with seniors -- I have lots of elderly friends. With my plan, the polls are open just as long for seniors as for everyone else.

Other naysayers claim that many seniors do not drive at night. Come on - they can just walk. If they don't want to walk? Well, that’s their choice not to vote.

We don't want any funny business, so let’s also make it a crime to push someone else's wheelchair to help them vote. This may seem drastic, but it doesn’t target the elderly -- it applies to anyone who needs help pushing their wheelchair.

A few killjoys have questioned why we need to make this change. That's obvious: voter fraud. Overnight, there’s never fraud. During the daytime, voter fraud is absolutely rampant.

Of course, we must deal with another huge problem of fraud: dead people voting. And let's face it, dead people tend to be older. (You can't argue with that one.) So in order to prevent people from voting in place of dead people, we need to keep our records up to date and regularly purge the voter rolls of everyone over the age of 65.

This is not prejudice; it's just preventing fraud.

A lot of people live past 65, I know, but it's better to be safe than sorry. We must eliminate even the slightest possibility of voter fraud. If it takes restricting the turnout of one million seniors to prevent a single instance of voter fraud, then so be it.

I’m sure you’ll agree that my plan is pure democracy at its finest. This year, voting reforms just like my proposal have been spreading across the country in a wave of equality and justice. Isn’t it beautiful?

R. Philip Grizzard, Ph.D.

Phil Grizzard, of Normal, is campus minister, Judson Baptist Fellowship/AGAPE, and founder and principal tutor, Ph.G. Math Tutoring.

