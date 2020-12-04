Ramesh Ponnuru: Democrats' new agenda is to aid the affluent

Biden has repeatedly vowed that tax increases would affect only those households making more than $400,000 a year, which is to say the top 1.8% of all households. Obama, by contrast, used $250,000 as his dividing line. Even after accounting for inflation, Biden would exempt more affluent households. If Democrats stuck with a static definition of "the rich," it would expose more and more of their own voters to tax increases. So they are defining it upward.

Democratic politicians will rarely defend these policies on the ground that they are trying to make upper-middle-class professionals happy. But these priorities are hard to justify on any other basis.

Relief from student debts isn't a good means of economic stimulus, either. Take $10,000 off the debt someone owes over the next 10 years, and he or she might well spend more money now. Surely, though, their current spending wouldn't rise as much as if they simply received a check for $10,000. Even if you grant that we need fiscal stimulus, the debt relief is too backloaded to work well.